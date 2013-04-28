版本:
中国
三星在智能手机市场势如破竹 Samsung vs Apple in Market

三星电子在1-3月季度抢走更多苹果的智能手机市场，三星该季手机销量跳升至占全球三分之一的市场份额。(摄于2013年4月25日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

三星电子在1-3月季度抢走更多苹果的智能手机市场，三星该季手机销量跳升至占全球三分之一的市场份额。(摄于2013年4月25日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
市场调研机构国国际数据公司(IDC)表示，iPhone 5虽帮助苹果第一季手机销量同比成长6.6%至3,740万台，但不足以阻止其市场份额从23%下滑至17.3%。(摄于2012年3月16日，德国慕尼黑)REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

市场调研机构国国际数据公司(IDC)表示，iPhone 5虽帮助苹果第一季手机销量同比成长6.6%至3,740万台，但不足以阻止其市场份额从23%下滑至17.3%。(摄于2012年3月16日，德国慕尼黑)REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
三星陆续推出大量搭载Android系统且价格较便宜的手机，帮助其整体出货增加约60%至7,070万台手机，市占率从上年同期的28.8%增加到32.7%。(摄于2013年4月25日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

三星陆续推出大量搭载Android系统且价格较便宜的手机，帮助其整体出货增加约60%至7,070万台手机，市占率从上年同期的28.8%增加到32.7%。(摄于2013年4月25日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
IDC表示，三星第一季智能手机出货比排名紧追其后的四家厂商总计还要多。排名前五大的厂商中，仅有苹果市场份额下滑，LG电子、华为和中兴通讯都有增加。(摄于2013年2月25日，西班牙巴塞罗那) REUTERS/Albert Gea

IDC表示，三星第一季智能手机出货比排名紧追其后的四家厂商总计还要多。排名前五大的厂商中，仅有苹果市场份额下滑，LG电子、华为和中兴通讯都有增加。(摄于2013年2月25日，西班牙巴塞罗那) REUTERS/Albert Gea
下面对三星重磅智能手机Galaxy S4与苹果iPhone 5的硬件参数进行对比。三星Galaxy S4配备5英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,920x1,080。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

下面对三星重磅智能手机Galaxy S4与苹果iPhone 5的硬件参数进行对比。三星Galaxy S4配备5英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,920x1,080。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5采用4英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,136x640。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

苹果iPhone 5采用4英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,136x640。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4机身厚度为7.9毫米。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

三星Galaxy S4机身厚度为7.9毫米。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5机身厚度为7.6毫米。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

苹果iPhone 5机身厚度为7.6毫米。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4处理器为1.9 GHz四核或1.6 GHz八核。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

三星Galaxy S4处理器为1.9 GHz四核或1.6 GHz八核。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5采用是全新A6双核处理器。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

苹果iPhone 5采用是全新A6双核处理器。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4内存为2GB。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

三星Galaxy S4内存为2GB。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5内存为1GB。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

苹果iPhone 5内存为1GB。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4摄像头(后置/前置)为1,300万/200万像素。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

三星Galaxy S4摄像头(后置/前置)为1,300万/200万像素。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5摄像头(后置/前置)为800万/90万像素。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

苹果iPhone 5摄像头(后置/前置)为800万/90万像素。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4录像为1,080p，重量为130克。(三星移动通讯业务部门总裁申宗均(J.K.Shin)发布Galaxy S4。) REUTERS/Adrees Latif

三星Galaxy S4录像为1,080p，重量为130克。(三星移动通讯业务部门总裁申宗均(J.K.Shin)发布Galaxy S4。) REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5录像为1,080p/30fps，重量为112克。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

苹果iPhone 5录像为1,080p/30fps，重量为112克。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4操作系统为安卓，电池为2,600毫安，将于今年4月底上市。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

三星Galaxy S4操作系统为安卓，电池为2,600毫安，将于今年4月底上市。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5操作系统为iOS6，电池为8小时通话/225小时待机，于2012年9月上市。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

苹果iPhone 5操作系统为iOS6，电池为8小时通话/225小时待机，于2012年9月上市。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
