三星在智能手机市场势如破竹 Samsung vs Apple in Market
三星电子在1-3月季度抢走更多苹果的智能手机市场，三星该季手机销量跳升至占全球三分之一的市场份额。(摄于2013年4月25日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
市场调研机构国国际数据公司(IDC)表示，iPhone 5虽帮助苹果第一季手机销量同比成长6.6%至3,740万台，但不足以阻止其市场份额从23%下滑至17.3%。(摄于2012年3月16日，德国慕尼黑)REUTERS/more
三星陆续推出大量搭载Android系统且价格较便宜的手机，帮助其整体出货增加约60%至7,070万台手机，市占率从上年同期的28.8%增加到32.7%。(摄于2013年4月25日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Kim Homore
IDC表示，三星第一季智能手机出货比排名紧追其后的四家厂商总计还要多。排名前五大的厂商中，仅有苹果市场份额下滑，LG电子、华为和中兴通讯都有增加。(摄于2013年2月25日，西班牙巴塞罗那) REUTERS/Albertmore
下面对三星重磅智能手机Galaxy S4与苹果iPhone 5的硬件参数进行对比。三星Galaxy S4配备5英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,920x1,080。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5采用4英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,136x640。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4机身厚度为7.9毫米。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5机身厚度为7.6毫米。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4处理器为1.9 GHz四核或1.6 GHz八核。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5采用是全新A6双核处理器。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4内存为2GB。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5内存为1GB。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4摄像头(后置/前置)为1,300万/200万像素。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5摄像头(后置/前置)为800万/90万像素。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4录像为1,080p，重量为130克。(三星移动通讯业务部门总裁申宗均(J.K.Shin)发布Galaxy S4。) REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5录像为1,080p/30fps，重量为112克。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4操作系统为安卓，电池为2,600毫安，将于今年4月底上市。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5操作系统为iOS6，电池为8小时通话/225小时待机，于2012年9月上市。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
下一个
路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选(4月19日-26日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦4月19日至26日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.