西班牙奔牛节 San Fermin Festival 2012
西班牙潘普洛纳奔牛节每年都吸引众多游客，为期9天的奔牛节又称“圣佛明节”。(7月12日，一头斗牛奔向斗牛场。) REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月6日，西班牙潘普洛纳，狂欢者高举红丝巾，庆祝奔牛节开始。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
除奔牛活动外，游客们还可观赏到绚烂烟花和刺激的斗牛表演。 REUTERS/Vincent West
7月8日，潘普洛纳，一位父亲抱着女儿参加奔牛节庆祝活动。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月8日，“火牛”在街道上行进，吸引了众多狂欢者。 REUTERS/Vincent West
自1591举办以来，奔牛节一直很受欢迎，但这种血腥而危险的狂欢也引发不小争议。(7月7日，孩子们坐在窗口观看奔牛活动。) REUTERS/Susana Vera
今年的奔牛节将持续到7月14日，目前已造成多人受伤。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月9日，愤怒的公牛在街道上狂奔，游客四散而逃。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月9日，狂欢者躲避公牛追赶。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月11日，牛群追逐游客。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月12日，一名手持相机的男子被公牛顶翻在地。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月12日，急救人员对一名伤者实施救援。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
7月10日，斗牛士们整理衣帽。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
7月8日，潘普洛纳斗牛场，这名斗牛士被称之为“recortador”，手里没有任何武器，甚至没有红布。他们要与奔跑的公牛周旋并做出跳跃、空翻等高难度动作。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
7月7日，潘普洛纳斗牛场，刺激的斗牛表演正在上演。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
7月11日，血腥一幕。 REUTERS/Vincent West
7月8日，一头斗牛身中数枚花镖后倒地。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
24小时时事新闻(7月13日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
印象最深刻的画面 Most memorable moments
(Reuters) -由索尼电子公司和全球知名调查公司尼尔森11日联合发布的调查显示，美国人过去50年来最难以忘记的电视画面为“911”恐怖袭击事件。
24小时时事新闻(7月14日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
哪国食品最安全 Global Food Security
(Reuters) - 经济学人信息部发布的《全球食品安全指数报告》显示，美国、丹麦、挪威和法国食品最安全，原因是供应充足、国民收入高、食品开支相对其它开销成本低，及大力进行食品生产研发。食品安全指数最低的国家主要位於撒哈拉沙漠以南的非洲，包括埃塞俄比亚、卢旺达、尼日利亚和莫桑比克。
