韩亚航空客机旧金山失事 San Francisco plane crash
2013年7月6日，一架韩亚航空波音777航班在美国旧金山国际机场降落时发生坠毁并起火，造成两名中国女孩遇难，180多人受伤，至少20多人伤势严重。 REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
机上乘客和机组人员共307人，其中乘客291人。包括141名中国人，两名遇难中国女孩，分别为1996年和1997年出生。 REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
美国国家运输安全委员会(NTSB)表示，这架韩亚航空公司波音777客机飞行速度远远低于目标速度，其机组人员在飞机撞上跑道前的海堤数秒前试图放弃着陆。REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters
韩亚航空则表示，事故原因似乎不包括机械故障。 REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters
中国国家主席习近平对坠机事故造成人员伤亡十分关心，对事故中不幸遇难的中国公民表示哀悼；中国外交部也立即启动应急机制。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
韩亚航空为韩国一家主要航空公司，历史上有两起严重事故。2011年6月，一架货机冲进中国东海，机上仅有的两名人员死亡。1993年，韩亚一架波音737在靠近韩国木浦机场时，受到恶劣天气影响坠毁，68人遇难。 REUTERS/more
韩国亚洲航空公司社长尹永斗7日在一场新闻发布会上对波音777客机失事伤亡人员家属表达“深深歉意”，携数名高管鞠躬致歉。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
消防车辆在飞机失事现场。 REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
救援人员站在失事飞机附近。 REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
失事飞机残骸。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
飞机残骸。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
失事飞机的机尾残骸。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
消防员在飞机失事现场灭火。 REUTERS/Air Station San Francisco/United States Coast Guard Southwest/Handout via Reuters
人们观看失事飞机。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
飞机失事现场俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
一名失事飞机上幸存的乘客接受记者采访。 REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
本周中国区精选(6月28日-7月5日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦6月28日至7月5日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
工商银行首次跃居全球银行榜榜首 Top 10 Global Banks
(Reuters) - 中国工商银行 力压美系银行，在全球以资本计银行排名中跃居榜首，凸显中资银行规模逐渐扩大且愈发重要。
