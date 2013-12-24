圣诞老人季 Santa season
12月16日，美国洛杉矶，在鲍德温山克伦肖广场购物中心，装扮成圣诞老人的77岁非洲裔美国人兰斯顿·帕特森(Langston Patterson)与一对母子合影。他是为数不多的由黑人扮演的圣诞老人。REUTERS/Lucymore
12月15日，法国南部尼斯，圣诞老人参加传统圣诞浴。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
12月18日，斯洛文尼亚卢布尔雅那，穿着圣诞老人服装的特种警察部队成员表演从屋顶降落，以此作为给儿科诊所的孩子们进行的圣诞表演的内容之一。REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
12月15日，法国巴黎附近举行全程10公里的圣诞老人赛跑，约5000名民众参加。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
12月14日，美国纽约，圣诞老人们在酒吧喝酒。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12月14日，美国旧金山，圣诞老人在联合广场上畅饮，参加年度集会。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
12月14日，美国纽约，圣诞老人在雪中打车前往集会。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12月14日，美国纽约，圣诞老人们乘坐地铁。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12月14日，美国华盛顿，圣诞老人们穿过街道前去参加年度集会。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
12月14日，美国马塞诸塞州波斯顿，一年一度圣诞老人速度跑的参赛者聚集在起跑线上。REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
12月14日，美国纽约，圣诞老人们在公园里奔跑。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12月12日，法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔附近，由艺术家纳赛尔·沃朗设计制造的，用氦气球吊起的软木制成的圣诞老人马车图漂浮在空中。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
12月12日，法国昂蒂布，圣诞老人在海洋公园的水上乐园中与海豚嬉戏。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
12月12日，法国巴黎，圣诞老人在埃菲尔铁塔前的溜冰场溜冰。REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
12月10日，巴西圣保罗，45岁装扮成圣诞老人的公车司机Edilson与孩子们亲密互动。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
12月8日，美国拉斯维加斯，西弗敦赌场酒店内现水下“圣诞老人”。REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
12月8日，拉脱维亚里加，圣诞老人参加长跑比赛。REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
12月8日，德国德国Michendorf，当地民众参加当地圣诞老人跑步活动，超过900人参加。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
12月1日，意大利都灵，圣诞老人开着轿车参加为Regina Margherita医院的孩子们举办的慈善活动。REUTERS/Max Rossi
11月28日，美国纽约，在第87届梅西感恩节大游行上，圣诞老人驾着他的花车穿过街道。REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
