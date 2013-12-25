圣诞老人忙不停 Santa Season
2013年12月18日，斯洛文尼亚卢布尔雅那，扮成圣诞老人的特警表演从屋顶降落，是为儿科诊所的孩子们准备的圣诞表演内容之一。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
12月16日，美国洛杉矶，在鲍德温山克伦肖广场购物中心，现年77岁的非裔美国老人兰斯顿·帕特森(Langston Patterson)扮成圣诞老人与一对母子合影，他是为数不多的由黑人扮演的圣诞老人。 REUTERS/Lumore
12月15日，法国南部尼斯，“圣诞老人”参加传统圣诞浴。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
12月15日，法国巴黎附近举行全程10公里的圣诞老人赛跑，约5,000名民众参加。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
12月14日，美国纽约，“圣诞老人们”在酒吧畅饮。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12月14日，美国旧金山，“圣诞老人们”在联合广场上参加年度集会。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
12月14日，美国纽约，“圣诞老人们”搭地铁出行。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12月14日，美国波斯顿，参赛者聚集在起跑线上，参加一年一度的圣诞老人速度跑。 REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
12月14日，美国纽约，“圣诞老人”在公园里奔跑。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12月12日，法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔附近，由艺术家纳赛尔·沃朗设计制造、用氦气球吊起的软木制成的圣诞老人马车图漂浮在空中。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
12月12日，法国昂蒂布，“圣诞老人”在海洋公园与海豚嬉戏。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
12月12日，法国巴黎，“圣诞老人”在埃菲尔铁塔前的溜冰场溜冰。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
12月10日，巴西圣保罗，一名扮成圣诞老人的公交车司机与孩子们亲密互动。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
12月8日，美国拉斯维加斯，西弗敦赌场酒店内现水下“圣诞老人”。 REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
12月8日，拉脱维亚里加，“圣诞老人们”参加长跑比赛。 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
12月8日，德国米兴多夫，当地民众参加圣诞老人跑步活动，超过900人参与。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
12月1日，意大利都灵，“圣诞老人”开车参加医院患儿们举办的慈善活动。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
11月28日，美国纽约，在第87届梅西感恩节大游行上，“圣诞老人”驾着他的花车穿过街道。REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
下一个
路透年度图片(动物类) Animals of 2013
(Reuters) - 路透社公布2013年度动物类最佳图片，展现动物界的奇妙与野性之美。
圣诞老人季 Santa season
(Reuters) -
普京赦免前石油寡头 Khodorkovsky Freed from Putin
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯总统普京12月20日签署总统令，特赦俄罗斯原能源巨头尤科斯公司总裁霍多尔科夫斯基。
红色教育下的“民主中学” The Teachings of Mao
(Reuters) -
精选图集
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.