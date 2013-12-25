版本:
圣诞老人忙不停 Santa Season

2013年12月18日，斯洛文尼亚卢布尔雅那，扮成圣诞老人的特警表演从屋顶降落，是为儿科诊所的孩子们准备的圣诞表演内容之一。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

12月16日，美国洛杉矶，在鲍德温山克伦肖广场购物中心，现年77岁的非裔美国老人兰斯顿·帕特森(Langston Patterson)扮成圣诞老人与一对母子合影，他是为数不多的由黑人扮演的圣诞老人。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

12月15日，法国南部尼斯，“圣诞老人”参加传统圣诞浴。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

12月15日，法国巴黎附近举行全程10公里的圣诞老人赛跑，约5,000名民众参加。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

12月14日，美国纽约，“圣诞老人们”在酒吧畅饮。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

12月14日，美国旧金山，“圣诞老人们”在联合广场上参加年度集会。REUTERS/Stephen Lam

12月14日，美国纽约，“圣诞老人们”搭地铁出行。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

12月14日，美国波斯顿，参赛者聚集在起跑线上，参加一年一度的圣诞老人速度跑。 REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

12月14日，美国纽约，“圣诞老人”在公园里奔跑。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

12月12日，法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔附近，由艺术家纳赛尔·沃朗设计制造、用氦气球吊起的软木制成的圣诞老人马车图漂浮在空中。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

12月12日，法国昂蒂布，“圣诞老人”在海洋公园与海豚嬉戏。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

12月12日，法国巴黎，“圣诞老人”在埃菲尔铁塔前的溜冰场溜冰。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

12月10日，巴西圣保罗，一名扮成圣诞老人的公交车司机与孩子们亲密互动。REUTERS/Nacho Doce

12月8日，美国拉斯维加斯，西弗敦赌场酒店内现水下“圣诞老人”。 REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

12月8日，拉脱维亚里加，“圣诞老人们”参加长跑比赛。 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

12月8日，德国米兴多夫，当地民众参加圣诞老人跑步活动，超过900人参与。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

12月1日，意大利都灵，“圣诞老人”开车参加医院患儿们举办的慈善活动。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

11月28日，美国纽约，在第87届梅西感恩节大游行上，“圣诞老人”驾着他的花车穿过街道。REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

