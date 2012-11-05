三一重工 Sany Heavy
三一集团有限公司始创于1989年，是中国最大、全球第六的工程机械制造商。(摄于2012年10月28日) REUTERS/Darcy Holdorf
三一集团主业是以“工程”为主题的机械装备制造业，目前已全面进入工程机械制造领域。 REUTERS/Darcy Holdorf
三一集团的核心企业三一重工于2003年7月3日上市，是中国股权分置改革首家成功并实现全流通的企业。 REUTERS/Darcy Holdorf
2011年7月，三一重工以215.84亿美元的市值，首次入围FT全球500强，成为唯一上榜的中国机械企业。 REUTERS/Darcy Holdorf
近年来，三一连续获评为中国企业500强、工程机械行业综合效益和竞争力最强企业、福布斯“中国顶尖企业”、中国最具成长力自主品牌、中国最具竞争力品牌、中国工程机械行业标志性品牌、亚洲品牌50强。 REUTERS/Darcy more
向文波，高级工程师，现任三一重工副董事长、总裁、党委书记。 (摄于2012年10月18日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
在国内，三一建有上海、北京、沈阳、昆山、长沙等五大产业基地。 REUTERS/Darcy Holdorf
三一业务覆盖达150个国家，产品出口到110多个国家和地区。目前，三一已在印度、美国、德国、巴西相继投资建设工程机械研发制造基地。(摄于2012年6月28日) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
三一秉承“品质改变世界”经营理念，将销售收入的5%-7%用于研发，致力于将产品升级换代至世界一流水准。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
