世界杯与无家可归者 Sao Paulo's Shack Camp
2014年巴西世界杯(第20届世界杯足球赛)于2014年6月12日至7月13日在南美洲国家巴西境内12座城市中的12座球场内举行。(摄于2014年5月14日，里约热内卢) REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
巴西政府投资近10亿雷亚尔(4.5亿美元)建造的圣保罗体育场，将在世界杯期间承办包括开幕战在内的六场比赛。(摄于4月26日) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
数千名巴西民众因即将举办的世界杯导致的高房价而“无家可归”，在距离圣保罗体育场一两英里外搭起帐篷。。(摄于2014年5月8日) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
无家可归的巴西民众建起一片“帐篷城”，在10天时间里，扎营规模扩大10倍，超过4,000个家庭住在塑料帐篷内，并用明火做饭。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
无家可归者们抗议这座使用公共资金建造的体育场导致他们无家可归。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
世界杯的举行造成比赛场馆周边的房地产热，致使住房租金上涨。部分巴西民众无家可归反映了巴西长久以来的收入差距悬殊的问题。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
房租高涨令“无家可归工人运动”组织日渐增多，该组织只是圣保罗多个房屋权利运动组织之一。过去一年，这样的房屋权利运动组织已占领了逾100处空着的地块和建筑。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
民众谴责政府只关心世界杯场馆，而对于提供廉价住房、改善恶劣的教育医疗条件漠不关心。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
巴西官员们削减、取消或推迟了铁路和公路项目，新场馆附近的开发也进展缓慢。(摄于5月10日) REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
5月15日，巴西各主要城市均举行反对举办世界杯的抗议活动，约数千人参加, REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
抗议者表示“与世界杯相比政府应重视教育和社会福利”，并焚烧轮胎、封锁主要交通要道。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
抗议队伍抢夺超市及商店，当地已经出动军队维持治安。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
