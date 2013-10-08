当今最性感女人-“斯嘉丽·约翰逊” Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive
美国Esquire评选出年度最性感女人，斯嘉丽·约翰逊继０６年获此荣誉后再次夺魁，同时她也将登上Esquire十一月刊的封面。斯嘉丽成为该杂志历史上首位两次获得最性感女人头衔的女星。(２００４年，斯嘉丽凭借《迷失东京》获more
斯嘉丽•约翰逊（Scarlett Johansson），美国演员。1984年出生于纽约，8岁时进入曼哈顿职业儿童学校接受演艺训练。 （图片摄于２００６年７月）REUTERS/Eric Thayer
1994年，斯嘉丽出演了电影处女作《浪子保镖》。可惜口碑并不好，得到当年八项金酸梅提名。1996年，她在《曼妮姐妹》的出色表现不仅获得了“独立精神奖”最佳女演员提名，还得到罗伯特•雷德福的青睐，钦点她出演《马语者》。（２more
２００４年，斯嘉丽凭借《迷失东京》获得英国学院奖最佳女主角。并先后三度提名金球奖最佳女主角。（２００７年７月出演伍迪·艾伦导演的电影”午夜巴塞罗那“）REUTERS/Albert Gea
２００９年，从未有过舞台剧表演经验的斯嘉丽出演阿瑟•米勒的剧作《桥上一瞥》，并凭借对这一角色获得了第64届托尼奖戏剧类最佳女配角大奖。（２００７年２月作为Hasty Pudding 年度戏剧女性参加游行。 REUTERSmore
２００８年，斯嘉丽发表了首张专辑《Anywhere I Lay My Head》，2009年，她又再接再厉，与摇滚歌手合作，共同录制了一张名为《Break Up》的专辑，唱功明显进步。2013年，斯嘉丽为纪录片《逐冰之旅more
斯嘉丽第一个公开承认的男友是演员兼摇滚歌手杰瑞德•莱托，交往不到一年，二人因“工作太忙”分手。（２００８年１２月摄于诺贝尔和平奖音乐会。REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway ）
２００５年４月，斯嘉丽与乔什•哈奈特因拍摄《黑色大丽花》一见钟情，可订婚后不久便分道扬镳。（２００９年７月摄于伦敦市中心REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth ）
２００８年９月，２３岁的斯嘉丽与当时还没有当上“绿灯侠”的加拿大帅哥瑞安•雷诺兹举办了婚礼。但这段婚姻维持了两年后，二人以“性格不合”离婚。（２０１１年６月参加第五届年度高峰电视人选奖。REUTERS/Mario Anzmore
斯嘉丽与西恩•潘的“父女恋”也只维持了三个月便宣告结束。之后与广告公司主管Nate Naylor的恋情也在交往近一年后分手。（摄于２０１１年９月米兰时装周） REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
２０１３年９月，《人物》报道称，斯嘉丽•约翰逊与一名法国记者罗曼•达瑞克已经订婚。之后她的发言人证实了这一消息。（摄于２０１１年９月米兰时装周。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini ）
斯嘉丽的时尚造型一直是以星味十足的女神形象示人，紧身短裙和蓬松卷发的复古扮相几乎是她的标志。（２０１２年５月摄于好莱坞星光大道。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni）
斯嘉丽有很高的参与政治的热情，曾为纽约市长竞选主持筹款晚会。此外，斯嘉丽对慈善事业也颇有贡献。（２０１２年９月在民主党全国会议上发言。REUTERS/Jim Young）
《魅力》杂志评价道：”斯嘉丽的身材玲珑有致可与玛丽莲·梦露相媲美，她既前卫又复古——有老派好莱坞女星的style，同时散发出新生代的自信气质，兼具古典与现代美。” （２０１３年９月出席第７０届威尼斯电影节。 REUTERmore
