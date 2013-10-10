谁是最性感女人 Sexiest woman alive
美国女星斯嘉丽·约翰逊(Scarlett Johansson)日前第二次被男性时尚杂志《Esquire》评为最性感女人。(斯嘉丽于2004年凭借《迷失东京》获得英国学院奖最佳女主角。) REUTERS/Toby Melvmore
斯嘉丽·约翰逊于2006年被《Esquire》评为最性感女人，她是迄今首位两次获该杂志颁出此殊荣的女性。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
斯嘉丽·约翰逊凭借2001年主演的《幽灵世界》成名，如今在秋季公映的三部影片中担纲。(2007年2月，斯嘉丽出席在洛杉矶举办的第49届格莱美奖。)REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
斯嘉丽·约翰逊1984年出生于纽约，8岁时进入曼哈顿职业儿童学校接受演艺训练。(2007年7月，斯嘉丽出演伍迪·艾伦执导的《午夜巴塞罗那》。)REUTERS/Albert Gea
斯嘉丽在1994年出演电影处女作《浪子保镖》。1996年，她在凭借在《曼妮姐妹》中的出色表现获得“独立精神奖”最佳女演员提名。(2008年2月，斯嘉丽出席第58届柏林国际电影节。) REUTERS/Tobias Schwmore
从未有过舞台剧表演经验的斯嘉丽于2009年出演阿瑟•米勒的剧作《桥上一瞥》，并获得第64届托尼奖戏剧类最佳女配角大奖。 REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway
2007年，斯嘉丽荣获哈佛大学“速食布丁社团”(Hasty Pudding Theatrical)授予的“年度女性”称号。 REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
演而优则唱的斯嘉丽为纪录片《逐冰之旅》演唱的歌曲《Before My Time》获得第85届奥斯卡金像奖最佳原创歌曲提名。(2011年6月，斯嘉丽出席第五届年度高峰电视人选奖。) REUTERS/Mario Anzuonmore
2005年，斯嘉丽与乔什•哈奈特因拍摄《黑色大丽花》一见钟情，可订婚后不久便分道扬镳。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
2008年，23岁的斯嘉丽与日后的“绿灯侠”、加拿大男星瑞安•雷诺兹成婚。但二人在两年后因“性格不合”离婚。(摄于2011年米兰时装周) REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
2013年9月，《人物》杂志称斯嘉丽•约翰逊与法国记者罗曼•达瑞克订婚，随后她的发言人证实这一消息。(摄于2011年9月米兰时装周。) REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
斯嘉丽的造型一直以星味十足的女神形象示人，紧身短裙和蓬松卷发的复古扮相几乎是她的标志。(2012年5月斯嘉丽在好莱坞星光大道上留名。) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
斯嘉丽曾为纽约市长竞选主持筹款晚，对慈善事业也颇有贡献。(2012年9月，斯嘉丽在民主党全国会议上发言。) REUTERS/Jim Young
《Esquire》杂志去年评选的最性感女人是美国女星米拉·库妮斯。歌坛天后蕾哈娜、英国女星凯特·贝金赛尔以及南非女星查理·塞隆也曾获此殊荣。(2013年9月，斯嘉丽出席第70届威尼斯电影节。) REUTERS/Alessmore
