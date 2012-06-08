关注90后入殓师 School for Undertakers in China
2012年5月29日，浙江嘉兴，入殓师学生在天泉佳境礼体中心的课堂上学习技艺。天泉佳境礼体中心是一家入殓服务机构，里面有6女3男共计9名“90后”大陆第一批职业入殓师。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在嘉兴天泉佳境礼体中心，指导师傅为两名来自台湾加丽宝生命科技公司的专职入殓师。(学生利用塑料模特练习技艺。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
来自台湾的指导师傅称，在入殓师的工作中，有许多规矩。这些规矩都围绕着一个中心：视死如视生，一切都以活着的人的标准进行。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
但因为一些传统观念等原因，目前社会上对入殓师存在着偏见。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一具入殓师用来练习技艺的塑料模特。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
入殓师学生在课堂上对着一名志愿者练习技艺。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
练习技艺。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
优雅站立。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
学生们搬运塑料模特。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
学生拿着塑料模特。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
宣传材料。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
两名学生一起练习技艺。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学生练习按摩腿部。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
清洁面部。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
头部按摩。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
打磨指甲。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
动作温柔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
