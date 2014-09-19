苏格兰“独立”梦碎 Scotland votes
2014年9月19日，苏格兰独立公投计票结果公布，55%、共1877252名选民对独立说“不”，苏格兰将继续留在英国。(反对独立派庆祝公投结果。) REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
苏格兰首席部长萨蒙德在苏格兰独立公投结果公布后发表讲话承认失败。 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
但在经历此次公投后，苏格兰仍将从英国政府处获得更广泛的权利。(独立派选民互相安慰。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
英国前财长、“在一起更好”阵营领袖达林庆祝选举结果。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
本月15日，英国三大政党领袖签署一项保证协议，承诺在苏格兰不独立的前提下，向苏格兰下放更多的权力，希望以此来挽留苏格兰继续留在英国。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
9月18日晚10时，苏格兰独立公投结束投票，各处投票站关闭，计票工作彻夜进行。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
在此次公投中，共有约420万苏格兰人注册参与独立公投，占全部可投票人口的97%。 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
此次公投超出1950年大选时创下的83.9%的投票率，成为苏格兰史上最大规模的投票。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
选票上只有一个问题，即“苏格兰应该成为一个独立的国家吗？”请标记“是”或“否”。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
苏格兰32个地方政府分开计票, REUTERS/Paul Hackett
工作人员参与计票。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
工作人员统计选票。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
