“岁月号”搜救工作艰难 Search for ferry survivors
4月16日，韩国载有476人的“岁月号”客轮在全罗南道珍岛郡海域发生沉船事故。(4月22日，搜救人员在夜间展开工作。)REUTERS/Issei Kato
乘客中包括325名前往济州岛修学旅行的京畿道安山市檀园高中的学生和14名教师等。(工作人员转移遇难者遗体。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
“岁月号”确认遇难人数迅速上升，潜水员在冰冷漆黑的水中用双手摸索、搜寻遇难者遗体。(人们为失踪乘客祈福。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
截至目前，已证实有104人丧生，近200人下落不明，可能已丧生。(一名失踪者家属祈祷。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩国光州地方法院木浦分院22日针对失事客轮“岁月号”的大副姜某、申某、二副金某和轮机长朴某签发了逮捕令。(大型海上起重机在韩国西南海域参与救援。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
调查本部计划继续调查失事客轮的其他船员，因此被逮捕的船员人数或将进一步增加。(4月21日，一名僧侣为遇难乘客超渡。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩媒报道，客轮失事后，第一个向外界发出求救信号的是一个男孩，他在客轮倾斜3分钟后打出电话求救。(4月22日，乘客家属在珍岛体育馆内休息。) REUTERS/Issei Kato
韩国政府22日调集212艘船只、34架飞机和550名潜水人员参与客轮搜救工作。(失踪乘客家属在岸边祈祷。) REUTERS/Issei Kato
随着时间推移，寻找到生还者的希望愈发渺茫。(4月21日，搜救人员整理遇难乘客信息。)REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
搜救工作重心由解救幸存者变为打捞并辨认遇难者遗体。(珍岛体育馆内的手机充电服务区。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4月20日，韩国海洋水产部长官李柱荣(中)前往珍岛体育馆〝视察〞片刻后并未向失踪者家属慰问致意，引发现场失踪者家属的群起抗议。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩国总统朴槿惠21日在青瓦台主持召开首席秘书官会议针对“岁月”号船长等部分船员弃船行为表示与杀人别无两样。(4月21日，搜救人员转移遇难者遗体。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4月20日，搜救人员打捞遇难者遗体。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
4月18日，一艘韩国海军船只在事发海域参与搜救。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4月17日，一名搜救人员观察事发海域。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
