寻找斯诺登 Searching for Snowden
因披露美国“棱镜”监控项目而受到指控的爱德华·斯诺登23日乘坐客机离境香港，准备经俄罗斯中转飞往第三国。(摄于6月23日，香港)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
俄罗斯航空的消息人士称，斯诺登可能在24日上午登上抵达哈瓦那的航班，这吸引了大批记者搭乘同一航班或聚集在机场。(6月23日，莫斯科谢列梅捷沃机场，媒体记者等候斯诺登。) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
但搭乘那班航班的记者称，航班上原本为斯诺登预留的17A号座位上坐了另外一人。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄罗斯航空的一位消息人士对路透称，斯诺登没有乘坐那班航班(飞往哈瓦那)。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
美国认为斯诺登仍在俄罗斯，并敦促俄罗斯动用各种选项将斯诺登遣返回美国。厄瓜多尔表示正在审查斯诺登的避难请求，将主要基于人权因素考虑，“适时”作出决定。(6月24日，俄罗斯警察在厄瓜多尔大使馆外面站岗。) REUTERS/more
6月23日，一架据信斯诺登从香港搭乘的客机降落在莫斯科谢列梅捷沃机场。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
记者在机场向从香港抵达莫斯科的乘客展示斯诺登的照片，以辨认斯诺登是否在同一班飞机上。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
记者用iPad显示斯诺登的照片。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
媒体记者在机场等候。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
两辆厄瓜多尔大使馆的汽车停在机场外。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
6月24日，乘客等待登上前往古巴的飞机。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
下一个
巴黎立志改粗鲁形象 吸引外国游客 Paris Tackles Rudeness
(Reuters) -巴黎是全球到访游客最多的城市之一，但也经常被游客抱怨“粗鲁无礼”。如今巴黎正推行重塑形象的宣传活动，立志更好地满足游客的需求。
雾霾袭击新加坡 Haze Hits Singapore
(Reuters) -印尼山火引发雾霾，导致新加坡和马来西亚空气质量严重恶化，其中新加坡呼吁印尼采取明确行动。
精选图集
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.