巴西启动"史上最大规模"安保计划 Security in Brazil
2014年6月8日，巴西陆海空三军举行安保演习，旨在维护世界杯期间的安全。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
士兵荷枪实弹上阵演练。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
巴西在全国范围内部署近17万警力，以保障世界杯期间球迷的人身和财产安全。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
此次巴西的警力成本费用为5亿英镑(约50亿人民币)，其中有1亿9千万英镑(约19亿人民币)用于武装巴西边境的警力。此次的费用成本是2010年南非世界杯的5倍。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
6月9日，巴西举行急救疏散演习。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
在巴西利亚马内加林沙国家体育场，士兵模拟化学武器攻击演习。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
士兵们手持防毒面具列队。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
6月5日，一名士兵在马内加林沙国家体育场外驻守。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
5月15日，里约热内卢，警方举行解救人质演练。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
4月5日，里约热内卢，一名士兵持枪在贫民窟的小巷内巡逻。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2月4日，巴西利亚，防暴警察参加人群控制演练。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
2月19日，弗洛里亚诺波利斯，防暴警察在度假酒店的海滩上巡逻。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
3月31日，里约热内卢，安保人员参加突发事件模拟演练。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
1月22日，里约热内卢马拉卡纳体育场，一名警察注视监控。 REUTERS/Marcelo Regua
4月5日，里约热内卢，一辆海军装甲车在马雷贫民窟内巡逻。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
下一个
24 小时时事新闻(6月11日) 24Hours
2014年6月10日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014
6月10日 - 2014年度“美国小姐”选美大赛落下帷幕，现年24岁的内华达州佳丽妮雅·桑切斯最终斩获桂冠。
24小时时事新闻(6月10日) 24hours
2014年6月9日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014
6月10日 -
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.