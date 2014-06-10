版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 14:53 BJT

巴西启动"史上最大规模"安保计划 Security in Brazil

2014年6月8日，巴西陆海空三军举行安保演习，旨在维护世界杯期间的安全。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年6月8日，巴西陆海空三军举行安保演习，旨在维护世界杯期间的安全。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

士兵荷枪实弹上阵演练。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

士兵荷枪实弹上阵演练。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

巴西在全国范围内部署近17万警力，以保障世界杯期间球迷的人身和财产安全。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

巴西在全国范围内部署近17万警力，以保障世界杯期间球迷的人身和财产安全。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

此次巴西的警力成本费用为5亿英镑(约50亿人民币)，其中有1亿9千万英镑(约19亿人民币)用于武装巴西边境的警力。此次的费用成本是2010年南非世界杯的5倍。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

此次巴西的警力成本费用为5亿英镑(约50亿人民币)，其中有1亿9千万英镑(约19亿人民币)用于武装巴西边境的警力。此次的费用成本是2010年南非世界杯的5倍。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

6月9日，巴西举行急救疏散演习。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

6月9日，巴西举行急救疏散演习。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

在巴西利亚马内加林沙国家体育场，士兵模拟化学武器攻击演习。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

在巴西利亚马内加林沙国家体育场，士兵模拟化学武器攻击演习。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

士兵们手持防毒面具列队。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

士兵们手持防毒面具列队。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

6月5日，一名士兵在马内加林沙国家体育场外驻守。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

6月5日，一名士兵在马内加林沙国家体育场外驻守。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

5月15日，里约热内卢，警方举行解救人质演练。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

5月15日，里约热内卢，警方举行解救人质演练。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

4月5日，里约热内卢，一名士兵持枪在贫民窟的小巷内巡逻。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

4月5日，里约热内卢，一名士兵持枪在贫民窟的小巷内巡逻。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2月4日，巴西利亚，防暴警察参加人群控制演练。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2月4日，巴西利亚，防暴警察参加人群控制演练。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2月19日，弗洛里亚诺波利斯，防暴警察在度假酒店的海滩上巡逻。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2月19日，弗洛里亚诺波利斯，防暴警察在度假酒店的海滩上巡逻。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

3月31日，里约热内卢，安保人员参加突发事件模拟演练。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

3月31日，里约热内卢，安保人员参加突发事件模拟演练。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

1月22日，里约热内卢马拉卡纳体育场，一名警察注视监控。 REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

1月22日，里约热内卢马拉卡纳体育场，一名警察注视监控。 REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

4月5日，里约热内卢，一辆海军装甲车在马雷贫民窟内巡逻。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

4月5日，里约热内卢，一辆海军装甲车在马雷贫民窟内巡逻。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

