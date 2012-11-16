版本:
图片 | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 14:25 BJT

塔图姆当选“最性感先生” Sexiest men alive

《人物》杂志评出“在世最性感男人”榜单，《魔力麦克》中倾情出演的男影星钱宁·塔图姆(Channing Tatum)荣登宝座。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
塔图姆现年32岁，2009年与女星珍娜·迪万(Jenna Dewan)结婚。他将在电影《狐狸捕手》(Foxcatcher)中出演一名奥运会运动员。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
名列排行榜名单的还有曾参演《心灵捕手》、《珍珠港》的好莱坞型男本·阿弗莱克(Ben Affleck)。 REUTERS/Vincent West

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
马修·波莫(Matt Bomer)因出演《妙警贼探》中男主角而被大家熟知，亦承认自己是同性恋。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
克里斯·海姆斯沃斯(Chris Hemsworth)，代表作品《雷神》、《复仇者联盟》、《白雪公主与猎人》。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
知名乡村歌手布莱克·谢尔顿(Blake Shelton)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
好莱坞巨星理查·基尔(Richard Gere)。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
南非截肢短跑运动员奧斯卡·皮斯托利斯(Oscar Pistorius)，拥有“刀锋跑者”的称号。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
好莱坞老戏骨丹泽尔·华盛顿(Denzel Washington)。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
戴米恩·刘易斯(Damian Lewis)，今年凭借《国土安全》获得第64届艾美奖最佳剧情类男主角。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
保罗·路德(Paul Rudd)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
布莱德利·库珀(Bradley Cooper)，为2011年度的最性感男人。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 11月 16日 星期五
