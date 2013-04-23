自主品牌闪耀上海车展 Shanghai Auto Show 2013
2013上海车展已拉开序幕，来自18个国家和地区近2,000家厂商参展，展出整车约1,300辆，全球首发车111辆，概念车69辆，新能源车91辆。(模特展示丰田汽车。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
日渐强大的中国汽车自主品牌已成为此次车展的重要看点，在全球首发新车中有一半来自中国自主品牌。(一名模特展示长城汽车。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一辆名爵电动汽车(Morris Garage)。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
比亚迪旗舰B级车思锐于上海车展正式上市，售价10.39万~5.09万元，是比亚迪冲击中高级市场的全新力作。比亚迪董事长王传福展示思锐汽车。 REUTERS/Aly Song
比亚迪E6纯电动车。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
观众浏览比亚迪汽车。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一个小孩体验比亚迪汽车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
宝马的多款最新车型亮相车展。REUTERS/Aly Song
宝马X4概念车全球首发，定位于轿跑型SUV车型，将与宝马X3同平台打造。REUTERS/Aly Song
宝马销售总监伊恩·罗伯森(Ian Robertson)介绍X4性能。 REUTERS/Aly Song
宝马M3。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
观众在丰田展厅观看汽车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一辆丰田汽车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一辆梅赛德斯-奔驰汽车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一辆日产原型车。 REUTERS/Aly Song
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（7）
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
24小时时事新闻(4月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
年轻人思维方式在改变中国经济版图 Youth Spending Power
(Reuters) -年轻人思维方式的转变，加上河南等昔日贫困省份的庞大人口越来越富裕，这正在改变中国经济版图。
四川雅安地震纪实 Earthquake in Sichuan
(Reuters) -四川省雅安市芦山县20日上午8时2分发生7.0级强烈地震，震源深度13公里，已造成至少188人遇难，上万人受伤，伤亡情况在进一步统计中。
