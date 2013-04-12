版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 11:04 BJT

聚焦上海时装周 Shanghai Fashion Week 2013

2013年4月10日，第13届上海时装周拉开帷幕，独具中国风格的国际化高端内衣品牌爱慕，担纲本季时装周的首场开幕秀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年4月10日，第13届上海时装周拉开帷幕，独具中国风格的国际化高端内衣品牌爱慕，担纲本季时装周的首场开幕秀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
2013年4月10日，第13届上海时装周拉开帷幕，独具中国风格的国际化高端内衣品牌爱慕，担纲本季时装周的首场开幕秀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 19
本届时装周为期一周，期间上海新天地·太平湖公园和上海静安800秀将带来35场异彩纷呈的时装秀，发布2013秋冬流行趋势。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

本届时装周为期一周，期间上海新天地·太平湖公园和上海静安800秀将带来35场异彩纷呈的时装秀，发布2013秋冬流行趋势。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
本届时装周为期一周，期间上海新天地·太平湖公园和上海静安800秀将带来35场异彩纷呈的时装秀，发布2013秋冬流行趋势。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 19
中国设计力量的强势崛起堪称本季上海时装周最大亮点。作为本土独立设计师最为集中的城市，上海时装周将集中展示国内原创品牌和本土设计师的作品，为他们提供展示才华的天地。(模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

中国设计力量的强势崛起堪称本季上海时装周最大亮点。作为本土独立设计师最为集中的城市，上海时装周将集中展示国内原创品牌和本土设计师的作品，为他们提供展示才华的天地。(模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Carlos Barmore

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
中国设计力量的强势崛起堪称本季上海时装周最大亮点。作为本土独立设计师最为集中的城市，上海时装周将集中展示国内原创品牌和本土设计师的作品，为他们提供展示才华的天地。(模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 19
海之韵·爱慕2013泳装发布会。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

海之韵·爱慕2013泳装发布会。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
海之韵·爱慕2013泳装发布会。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 19
异域风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

异域风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
异域风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 19
展现傲人身材。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

展现傲人身材。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
展现傲人身材。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 19
麻辣诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

麻辣诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
麻辣诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 19
性感泳衣。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

性感泳衣。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
性感泳衣。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 19
犹如花之女王。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

犹如花之女王。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
犹如花之女王。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 19
辣妹诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

辣妹诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
辣妹诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 19
清新佳人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

清新佳人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
清新佳人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 19
回眸一笑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

回眸一笑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
回眸一笑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 19
精致面容。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

精致面容。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
精致面容。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 19
沙滩风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

沙滩风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
沙滩风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 19
帅气无比。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

帅气无比。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
帅气无比。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 19
倾心一笑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

倾心一笑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
倾心一笑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 19
偶遇佳人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

偶遇佳人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
偶遇佳人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 19
大秀舞姿。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

大秀舞姿。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
大秀舞姿。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 19
观众渐入佳境。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

观众渐入佳境。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五
观众渐入佳境。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(4月12日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月12日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(4月12日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月12日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 11日
旅行社称丹东叫停赴朝游 North Korea Tourism

旅行社称丹东叫停赴朝游 North Korea Tourism

(Reuters) -中国丹东的旅行社称，当地政府已通知旅行社赴朝游暂停发团。近几周朝鲜半岛紧张局势升级，朝鲜屡屡对韩国和美国发出战争威胁。

2013年 4月 11日
24小时时事新闻(4月11日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月11日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 10日
全球年轻人面临失业危机 Jobless Youths

全球年轻人面临失业危机 Jobless Youths

(Reuters) - 经济合作暨发展组织(OECD)近期公布的报告显示，主要发达经济体的经济温和上升。但考虑到欧洲依然身陷衰退之中，而且年轻人失业和长期失业率都处在很高水平，有关经济增长正在加快的迹象或许激发不了多少兴奋之情。

2013年 4月 10日

精选图集

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐