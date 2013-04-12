聚焦上海时装周 Shanghai Fashion Week 2013
2013年4月10日，第13届上海时装周拉开帷幕，独具中国风格的国际化高端内衣品牌爱慕，担纲本季时装周的首场开幕秀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本届时装周为期一周，期间上海新天地·太平湖公园和上海静安800秀将带来35场异彩纷呈的时装秀，发布2013秋冬流行趋势。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国设计力量的强势崛起堪称本季上海时装周最大亮点。作为本土独立设计师最为集中的城市，上海时装周将集中展示国内原创品牌和本土设计师的作品，为他们提供展示才华的天地。(模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Carlos Barmore
海之韵·爱慕2013泳装发布会。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
异域风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
展现傲人身材。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
麻辣诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
性感泳衣。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
犹如花之女王。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
辣妹诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
清新佳人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
回眸一笑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
精致面容。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
沙滩风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
帅气无比。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
倾心一笑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
偶遇佳人。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
大秀舞姿。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
观众渐入佳境。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
