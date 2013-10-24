炫彩时装耀上海 Shanghai Fashion Week
2013年10月17日至23日，上海国际时装周2014春夏作品发布在上海新天地太平湖公园上演。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
来自全球的134个品牌在为期一周的时间内为公众呈现41场专业时装发布秀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
由法国欧罗维特国际纺织和内衣展览机构主办的“深海幻境”内衣秀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
设计灵感来自于“海滩密码”。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
蕾丝当道。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
炫彩霓裳。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
海滩风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
蓝色精灵。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
深海幻境。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AKCLUB发布以“海洋梦想－豪情似海”为主题的军旅风时装秀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
设计师Johnny Diamandis出人意料的将浪漫主义与军旅风融合。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
设计师运用纯天然羊毛和纯棉材质演绎经典的军旅造型。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
以“我本闪耀(Born To Shine)”为主题的中法埃菲时装设计师学院(IFA Paris)的服装秀亮相上海时装周。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中法埃菲时装设计师学院集结来自世界各地毕业学生的作品。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
设计师从这个电子产品泛滥和科技高度发展的年代汲取灵感，运用创意立体剪裁和创新型面料。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本场时装秀体现数码社会独有的极简美学，也有数字媒体王国的繁复奢华。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
纯手工制作完成的华服展现现代技术和高级传统工艺的完美融合。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
上海工程技术大学服装学院将携手英国德蒙福特大学艺术设计人文学院和美国明尼苏达设计学院共同举行中英美学生设计作品发布会。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本次联演主题“视.VIEW”通过色彩的变幻、材质的立体化、结构上的透视套叠，形成视觉层级，产生出视幻、视错以及视眩的独特视觉效果。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
设计品牌We Couture带来2014春夏高定系列首秀——“精灵”。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
We Couture的精灵系列的灵感源于芭蕾舞剧中的精灵，蕾丝、软网与绚丽色彩的结合，运用通透感使其凸显曼妙身姿的同时又不失空灵优雅气质。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
模特们展示钟情于线条与小情调的设计品牌“this”，它的灵感来自一切时间艺术，力图诠释无公式状态下的都市摩登感。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
观众观看以“时光印记”为主题的BlackGateone男装秀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本周中国区精选(10月18日-25日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦10月18日至25日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
苹果发布iPad Air与iPad mini 2
(Reuters) - 苹果在旧金山召开新品发布会，推出新款iPad Air平板电脑和新款iPad mini，以及更高速的Mac电脑。
路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
