上海时装周掀潮流风暴 Shanghai Fashion Week
4月9日至17日，一年两次的上海时装周在沪举行，45场精心打造的T台作品发布秀呈现出本土与国际化视野兼备的潮流风向。(摄于4月10日) REUTERS/Aly Song
上海时装周以 “立足本土兼备国际视野”的多维发布格局和“创意设计与商业落地并重”的特色定位，向世界展示亚洲时尚之都的魅力。 REUTERS/Aly Song
4月9日，新天地太平湖4000平方米水上秀场，“海之韵·爱慕泳装”拉开上海时装周2014秋冬系列发布会帷幕。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
展现了都市女性高雅的度假生活与国际泳装流行趋势。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
围绕“泳衣中的礼服”为主题，此次爱慕共发布了包括“璀璨之星”、“盛舞沙滩”、“异度迷情”与“幻彩流光”在内的四大泳装流行趋势。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
爱慕集团推出的3D打印泳装也成为时装周上一大亮点。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
异域风情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
朦胧之美。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月10日，时尚婚纱品牌Fanny’s FUR上演“永恒无限”婚纱大秀。 REUTERS/Aly Song
We COUTURE品牌发布2014秋冬高级时装定制系列作品。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
纯美霓裳。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
红色诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
倩影迷情。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
围饰品牌WOO嫵推出“毕加索油画”系列主题丝巾。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
把“艺术生活化”擦出东西方元素碰撞的火花。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
