图片 | 2014年 10月 21日 星期二 15:23 BJT

上海时装周大放异彩 Shanghai Fashion Week

2014年10月15日，上海2015春夏国际时装周拉开帷幕。(D&I品牌秀。) REUTERS/Aly Song

时装周活动期间，将举办流行趋势发布、国际品牌展示、专业展会、权威赛事等多项活动。(10月17日，Jonny Fu品牌秀。) REUTERS/Aly Song

上海时装周旨在弘扬中国原创设计力量，培养扶持优秀设计师，助推自主品牌创新发展。(10月17日，Jonny Fu品牌秀。) REUTERS/Aly Song

10月17日，Jonny Fu品牌秀。 REUTERS/Aly Song

10月18日，Y-Vison Homme品牌秀。 REUTERS/Aly Song

10月20日，模特展示时尚内衣。 REUTERS/Aly Song

10月20日，模特为内衣展走秀。 REUTERS/Aly Song

10月20日，WTC Studio设计师王大诚(Daniel Wang)作品。 REUTERS/Aly Song

WTC品牌由旅居上海的台湾设计师王大诚(Daniel Wang)建立。(10月20日) REUTERS/Aly Song

10月20日，WTC品牌秀，华美新娘。 REUTERS/Aly Song

10月20日，意大利品牌阿尔伯特·菲尔蒂(Alberta Ferretti)登陆上海时装周。 REUTERS/Aly Song

10月20日，意大利品牌阿尔伯特·菲尔蒂(Alberta Ferretti)秀场。 REUTERS/Aly Song

10月20日，一位模特为意大利品牌阿尔伯特·菲尔蒂(Alberta Ferretti)走秀。 REUTERS/Aly Song

