大学生就业季大幕开启 Job Fair in Shanghai
2014年11月20日，2015届上海松江大学园区七校毕业生联合招聘会在东华大学松江校区体育馆举行。(学生们在招聘会上找工作。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
招聘会共吸引了800余家企事业单位前来招贤纳才，为大学园区2万余名毕业生及全国2015届毕业生提供了约1.5万个工作岗位需求。(一名企业人事专员坐在其公司招聘台。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
与往年相比，今年招聘单位及岗位需求数量都有较大幅度增加。(学生查看企业招聘信息。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学生参加面试。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
学生们查看企业招聘信息。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
拿着简历的学生们在招聘会上穿梭。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学生站在招聘会现场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学生进行工作面试。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
招聘会现场。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学生等待咨询岗位信息。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
学生们坐在椅子上。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名企业人事专员与学生们交谈。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
