图片 | 2014年 11月 3日 星期一 11:59 BJT

上海马拉松跑道变秀场 Shanghai Marathon

2014年11月2日，上海国际马拉松赛开跑，来自85个国家和地区的3万5千名跑步爱好者冒雨到外滩陈毅广场参加“上马”。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 3日 星期一
组委会芯片计时统计数据显示，本届“上马”半程完成率97%，全程完成率96%。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 3日 星期一
最终，南非选手史蒂芬·莫克卡率先冲过终点线，历时2小时08分43秒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 3日 星期一
埃塞俄比亚女选手德米斯·提吉斯特·图发以2小时21分52秒的成绩折桂。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 3日 星期一
男女冠军成绩均刷新赛会纪录，创“上马”19年来最佳。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 3日 星期一
“上马”的另一大亮点是赛场秒变cosplay秀场，各路英豪纷纷“穿越”。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 3日 星期一
“江南四大才子”开跑。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 3日 星期一
“胖墩”参赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 3日 星期一
