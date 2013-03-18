海派宠物狗嘉年华 Shanghai's Dog Show
一年一度的上海国际宠物犬博览会于3月15日至17日在上海世博展览馆举行，3000只品种各异、憨态可掬的萌犬齐聚一堂，让爱犬人士大饱眼福。(摄于3月15日) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本届犬博会在往届的基础上继续推出以宠物嘉年华欢乐动感的形态，展出了一些拥有优良血统的国内外名犬，同时举办专业犬赛和形式多样的活动，并展出各类宠物用品。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
阿富汗猎犬Rachel获得犬种特幼犬第二名。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3个月大的Rachel为一只冠军犬的后代。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名男子在狗狗训练营为Rachel吹干毛发。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rachel参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名裁判检查Rachel的形态。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名训练员在比赛前训练一只阿富汗猎犬。19世纪在阿富汗及其周边地区，西方国家发现了阿富汗猎犬。阿富汗猎犬前躯笔直，头部高傲的昂着，眼睛凝视远方，象是在回忆逝去的岁月。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
阿富汗的毛非常长，必须经常梳理，护理，保持良好的饮食才能保证它的毛光亮。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一只迷你贵宾犬参加选美环节。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
人们在比赛前为一只松狮打扮。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
金毛犬等待参加比赛。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
裁判检查参加比赛的金毛犬。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
德国狐狸犬。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名女子拍摄在梳妆打扮的小狗。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
下一个
24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
三星Galaxy S4与苹果iPhone 5大比拼 Samsung & Apple
(Reuters) - 三星电子首发最新旗舰手机Galaxy S4，拥有更大屏幕，且具备手势控制等人性化功能，意欲在苹果的本土市场与其一较高下。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（5）
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
盘点各国军中之花 Women in the military
(Reuters) - 女兵是一个国家军队中不可缺少的部分，各国的女兵也一直是国际舆论关注的焦点。盘点世界各国军中之花的别样风采。
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.