法拉利上海嘉年华 Shanghai's super car show
作为法拉利全球最重要的年度车主车迷盛事，今年法拉利上海赛道日嘉年华盛况空前。(摄于2012年6月23日) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本次活动包括赛道内法拉利倍耐力杯亚太挑战赛的激烈角逐，超过150辆法拉利跑车赛道巡游及赛道外展现意大利风情与时尚丰富的体验项目。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在赛道外广场举行的法拉利车型展示包括法拉利全系现售车型——法拉利历史上首款四驱四座跑车FF、经典法拉利８缸跑车458 Italia、458 Spider、法拉利史上最快的公路版跑车F12 Berlinetta及2012年more
展示的车型还包括Enzo、599 Alonso Edition、SA Aperta 等在内的众多限量版车型，而为庆祝第一部法拉利进入中国20年打造的拥有众多中国元素的458 Italia中国限量版也在嘉年华上展出。 REmore
法拉利赛道日嘉年华另一项重要活动就是车主巡游，来自全国各地的法拉利车主事前都会获邀。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
当日最终参加赛道巡游的法拉利“私家车”超过150辆，各路豪车齐聚上海。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
法拉利安排国际专业车手组成的教练团队为到场的车主进行专业驾驶技术指导。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
法拉利强调让车主确保在安全的环境下来充分体验法拉利跑车的极致驾驶乐趣。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
作为全球知名度最高，最为成功的单一品牌赛事之一，法拉利倍耐力杯挑战赛已经拥有20年历史。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2012年法拉利倍耐力杯挑战赛由欧洲系列赛，北美系列赛和亚太系列赛三大区域性赛事构成，吸引了来自超过28个国家和地区的参赛车手。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
该赛事于2011年首次引入亚太地区，赢得了参赛车手及广大车迷的广泛欢迎。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位女车主。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名车主在保时捷跑车前吸烟。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名女车主戴上头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
观众参观跑车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名女子坐在副驾驶上使用手机。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
奥巴马与克林顿 Obama & Clinton
(Reuters) - 2012年6月4日，美国民主党籍前总统比尔·克林顿在纽约与“后辈”贝拉克·奥巴马首次同台，竞选造势，为后者筹集竞选资金。比尔·克林顿曾表示，奥巴马是更适合任总统。
24小时时事新闻(6月28日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
凯特王妃爱“旧”裙 Duchess of Cambridge: Recycled Dresses
(Reuters) - 2012年5月29日，凯特王妃陪同伊丽莎白女王参加特别活动时选择一件粉色偏襟百褶连衣裙，尽显温婉低调。而凯特在两周前举行的政界晚宴上穿的也是这件Emilia Wickstead长装，而她重穿“旧”裙也体现了英国王室节俭亲民的姿态。
穆尔西:从囚徒到埃及总统 Egypt new president Mursi
(Reuters) - 一名被穆巴拉克囚禁的伊斯兰主义者，取代他而成为埃及总统，而埃及的大选投票对埃及和整个中东地区产生历史影响。
