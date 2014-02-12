好莱坞一代童星秀兰·邓波儿辞世 Shirley Temple
好莱坞一代童星秀兰·邓波儿于2月10日晚在美国加利福尼亚州的家中去世，享年85岁。(摄于2006年1月29日，美国洛杉矶) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
秀兰·邓波儿生于美国加利福尼亚州的圣莫尼卡，儿童时期曾是美国著名童星之一，是美国历史上第一位女礼宾司司长。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
秀兰·邓波儿的童星生涯在12岁结束，21岁时告别电影界，此后还分别出任了美国驻加纳大使与驻捷克斯洛伐克大使。(摄于1998年3月23日) Reuters/Files
秀兰·邓波儿有过两段婚姻，她的第一段婚姻维持了5年，她与第二任丈夫CharlesBlack生活了超过50年，直到2005年他去世。Reuters/Files
2014年2月11日，影迷在好莱坞星光大道上悼念邓波儿。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
好莱坞星光大道上摆放着鲜花。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2012年12月1日，玻利维亚拉巴斯，一个古董娃娃展会上展示的生产于20世纪30年代的秀兰·邓波儿娃娃。 REUTERS/David Mercado
2006年1月29日，美国洛杉矶，邓波儿获得美国演员工会终身成就奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
邓波儿出席美国演员工会颁奖仪式。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1998年12月6日，邓波儿出席肯尼迪中心荣誉奖颁奖仪式。Reuters/Mark Wilson
1998年12月5日，美国国务院，喜剧演员比尔·考斯比拥抱邓波儿。Reuters/Larry Downing
