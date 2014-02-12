版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 14:52 BJT

好莱坞一代童星秀兰·邓波儿辞世 Shirley Temple

好莱坞一代童星秀兰·邓波儿于2月10日晚在美国加利福尼亚州的家中去世，享年85岁。(摄于2006年1月29日，美国洛杉矶) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

好莱坞一代童星秀兰·邓波儿于2月10日晚在美国加利福尼亚州的家中去世，享年85岁。(摄于2006年1月29日，美国洛杉矶) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
好莱坞一代童星秀兰·邓波儿于2月10日晚在美国加利福尼亚州的家中去世，享年85岁。(摄于2006年1月29日，美国洛杉矶) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
1 / 11
秀兰·邓波儿生于美国加利福尼亚州的圣莫尼卡，儿童时期曾是美国著名童星之一，是美国历史上第一位女礼宾司司长。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

秀兰·邓波儿生于美国加利福尼亚州的圣莫尼卡，儿童时期曾是美国著名童星之一，是美国历史上第一位女礼宾司司长。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
秀兰·邓波儿生于美国加利福尼亚州的圣莫尼卡，儿童时期曾是美国著名童星之一，是美国历史上第一位女礼宾司司长。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Close
2 / 11
秀兰·邓波儿的童星生涯在12岁结束，21岁时告别电影界，此后还分别出任了美国驻加纳大使与驻捷克斯洛伐克大使。(摄于1998年3月23日) Reuters/Files

秀兰·邓波儿的童星生涯在12岁结束，21岁时告别电影界，此后还分别出任了美国驻加纳大使与驻捷克斯洛伐克大使。(摄于1998年3月23日) Reuters/Files

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
秀兰·邓波儿的童星生涯在12岁结束，21岁时告别电影界，此后还分别出任了美国驻加纳大使与驻捷克斯洛伐克大使。(摄于1998年3月23日) Reuters/Files
Close
3 / 11
秀兰·邓波儿有过两段婚姻，她的第一段婚姻维持了5年，她与第二任丈夫CharlesBlack生活了超过50年，直到2005年他去世。Reuters/Files

秀兰·邓波儿有过两段婚姻，她的第一段婚姻维持了5年，她与第二任丈夫CharlesBlack生活了超过50年，直到2005年他去世。Reuters/Files

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
秀兰·邓波儿有过两段婚姻，她的第一段婚姻维持了5年，她与第二任丈夫CharlesBlack生活了超过50年，直到2005年他去世。Reuters/Files
Close
4 / 11
2014年2月11日，影迷在好莱坞星光大道上悼念邓波儿。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年2月11日，影迷在好莱坞星光大道上悼念邓波儿。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2014年2月11日，影迷在好莱坞星光大道上悼念邓波儿。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 11
好莱坞星光大道上摆放着鲜花。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

好莱坞星光大道上摆放着鲜花。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
好莱坞星光大道上摆放着鲜花。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 11
2012年12月1日，玻利维亚拉巴斯，一个古董娃娃展会上展示的生产于20世纪30年代的秀兰·邓波儿娃娃。 REUTERS/David Mercado

2012年12月1日，玻利维亚拉巴斯，一个古董娃娃展会上展示的生产于20世纪30年代的秀兰·邓波儿娃娃。 REUTERS/David Mercado

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2012年12月1日，玻利维亚拉巴斯，一个古董娃娃展会上展示的生产于20世纪30年代的秀兰·邓波儿娃娃。 REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
7 / 11
2006年1月29日，美国洛杉矶，邓波儿获得美国演员工会终身成就奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2006年1月29日，美国洛杉矶，邓波儿获得美国演员工会终身成就奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2006年1月29日，美国洛杉矶，邓波儿获得美国演员工会终身成就奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 11
邓波儿出席美国演员工会颁奖仪式。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

邓波儿出席美国演员工会颁奖仪式。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
邓波儿出席美国演员工会颁奖仪式。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 11
1998年12月6日，邓波儿出席肯尼迪中心荣誉奖颁奖仪式。Reuters/Mark Wilson

1998年12月6日，邓波儿出席肯尼迪中心荣誉奖颁奖仪式。Reuters/Mark Wilson

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
1998年12月6日，邓波儿出席肯尼迪中心荣誉奖颁奖仪式。Reuters/Mark Wilson
Close
10 / 11
1998年12月5日，美国国务院，喜剧演员比尔·考斯比拥抱邓波儿。Reuters/Larry Downing

1998年12月5日，美国国务院，喜剧演员比尔·考斯比拥抱邓波儿。Reuters/Larry Downing

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
1998年12月5日，美国国务院，喜剧演员比尔·考斯比拥抱邓波儿。Reuters/Larry Downing
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦2月7日至14日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 2月 12日
冬奥会战袍时尚秀 Sochi style

冬奥会战袍时尚秀 Sochi style

(Reuters) - 俄罗斯索契冬奥会正在如火如荼的举行，除了精彩的运动比赛之外，运动员的创意装束也引人注目。

2014年 2月 12日
美国山寨星巴克 Dumb Starbucks

美国山寨星巴克 Dumb Starbucks

(Reuters) -

2014年 2月 11日
纽约秀场外达人 New York Street Style

纽约秀场外达人 New York Street Style

(Reuters) -

2014年 2月 11日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐