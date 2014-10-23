加拿大国会枪击案 Shootings in Canada's capital
2014年10月22日，在位于加拿大首都渥太华的加拿大议会大楼、国家战争纪念馆和市中心的一家购物中心发生枪击事件。(警员在议会大楼外部署。) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
加拿大警方确认，一名在国家战争纪念馆值勤的加拿大士兵遭枪击身亡，另有一名卫兵受伤，一名枪手被警方击毙。((皇家骑警队员持枪在议会大楼外执勤。) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
总理哈珀当时在议会的一个房间发表讲话，该房间外发生枪击，哈珀安全转移。(保守党议会议员撤离。) REUTERS/MP Nina Grewal/Handout
加拿大警方称，“目前”无法确认闯进议会大楼的枪手是否与之前枪杀士兵的是同一人。(警车经过费尔蒙劳里尔堡。) REUTERS/Blair Gable
被枪杀士兵当时在国家战争纪念碑执勤。(警方在议会大楼外部署。) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
一名发言人称，哈珀强调政府和议会应继续工作。(皇家骑警队员在议会大楼外警戒。) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
警方表示，正在采取行动保护议会安全，并且仍在积极进行调查。(警方在战争纪念碑附近巡逻。) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
一名警察带领警犬在市区内巡逻。 REUTERS/Blair Gable
议会大楼外的拆弹机器人。 REUTERS/Blair Gable
建筑工人在窗口眺望事发的议会枪击事件。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
警方封闭一条通往议会大楼的街道。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
警方在通往议会大楼的街道上驻守。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
一辆救护车停靠在战争纪念碑附近。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
下一个
港府与学生对话无重大突破 Hong Kong
香港学生领袖与政府周二晚进行对话，但对话无重大突破，学生领袖尚未决定是否要进行第二轮对话。
24小时时事新闻(10月23日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
上海时装周大放异彩 Shanghai Fashion Week
上海时装周旨在弘扬中国原创设计力量，培养扶持优秀设计师，助推自主品牌创新发展。
24小时时事新闻（10月22日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.