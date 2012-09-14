买个男友带回家 Shopping for "Mr. Right"
法国惊现“出售”男友的流动商店，把渴望结识女性的单身汉放入真人大小的玩具盒中展示，任女士们欣赏并挑选。(摄于9月12日，法国巴黎) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
这是法国交友网站“adopt a guy”推出的理想男友商店，为单身男子寻找女友牵线搭桥。(一名女子观看单身男子的资料。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
女性挑选出心仪“商品”——满意男友后就可与对方联络。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
但网站只向“商品”——单身男子收费。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
一名女子用购物车推着“挑中”的单身汉。REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
流动商店内展示的单身男子照片。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
女性们查看单身汉的资料。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
帅气型男。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
单身女子们热烈讨论。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
“商品”一览。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
