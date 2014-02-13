2014新加坡航展 Sinapore Air Show
2014年新加坡航空展于2月11日-16日在樟宜展览中心举行。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
来自世界各地的航空航天企业携展品参展，多架军机也悉数登场室外展区。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
一架空客A350宽体客机(右)。空中客车公司称，亚太地区不断发展的经济水平将带动航空需求迅速增长，预计在未来20年里，该区域将交付逾10000架新飞机，占全球新交付飞机的37%，市值达1.8万亿美元。REUTERS/Edmore
空客A350客机机翼。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
空客A350超宽体飞机的劳斯莱斯引擎推动。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
空客A350客机。REUTERS/Edgar Su
P-8A“波塞冬”(Poseidon)巡逻机，可以配置鱼雷、深水炸弹和反舰导弹等，内部装有世界最先进的航空电子设备、雷达和感应设备，是世界上唯一可搜寻并摧毁潜艇的远程海上巡逻机。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
P-8A“波塞冬”巡逻机与美国C-17“全球霸王III”飞机(右)。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
V-22鱼鹰式倾转旋翼机。 REUTERS/Tim Chong
F15-SG鹰式战斗机。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
空客A350-900。REUTERS/Tim Chong
湾流公司全球销售高级区域副总裁Roger Sperry(左)在湾流G650机舱内演示如何用iPod操控一些性能。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
交付卡塔尔航空公司使用的波音787“梦想”客机。REUTERS/Edgar Su
观众观看飞行表演。REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡空军黑骑士飞行表演队战机编队飞行。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
韩国空军黑鹰飞行表演队。REUTERS/Tim Chong
韩国空军黑鹰飞行队大出风头。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
