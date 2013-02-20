“新加坡梦”在年轻人中渐失宠 Singapore Dream
越来越多的新加坡年轻人正在放弃追寻“新加坡梦”的物质享受，投身去做他们喜欢的工作。(2013年2月15日，新加坡街头，行人等待过马路。)REUTERS/Edgar Su
“新加坡梦”被概括为“5C”，即“票子”（cash）、“车子”（car）、“信用卡”（credit card）、“私人公寓”（condominium）和“乡村俱乐部会员身份”（country club membershimore
新加坡长期以来一直将本国民众奉为其拥有的最大资源，而正是这一资源，助新加坡在1965年独立后摆脱了自然资源匮乏的海港城市形象，转型成为一大国际金融中心。(2013年2月9日，人们争相在农历新年进香祈福。) REUTERSmore
新加坡政府近期发布了一份近80页的白皮书，呼吁提高劳动生产率，并预计新加坡人口到2030年时将增长最多30%。(2013年1月29日，搭乘地铁的上班族。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
但新加坡的一些年轻人并未响应号召，而是有了一种挣脱摆在他们面前的传统人生轨迹的观念。这种轨迹是：努力上名校、找高薪工作、然后期待子女将自己的成就发扬光大。(2013年1月23日，一名游客参观艺术作品展。) REUTERSmore
2013年2月4日，一名年轻的艺术家长画室内创作。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
2013年2月15日，乌云笼罩在新加坡上空。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
2012年12月17日，志愿者们写下新年愿望，将“许愿球”漂浮在河中。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
