韩国“罗老”号最后一搏终成功 Skorea rocket NARO
韩国首枚运载火箭“罗老”号于当地时间30日16时(北京时间15时)在全罗南道高兴郡的罗老宇航中心成功发射升空。 REUTERS/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout
教育科学技术部长官李周浩宣布，“罗老”号所携科学实验卫星进入预定轨道。 REUTERS/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout
“罗老”号的发射，意味着韩国将继其他10多个国家之后，成为全球又一个“本土发射太空火箭”的国家。 REUTERS/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout
韩国计划在2018年以前自行研制火箭，并最终向月球发射探测器。 REUTERS/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout
韩国民众观看火箭升空直播。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
韩国总统府青瓦台发言人朴正河表示，在“罗老”号成功发射并进入预定轨道后，总统李明博说，他与国民一道共同庆祝韩国进入新的宇宙时代。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
“罗老”号并非完全“韩国制造”，它重140吨，长33米，直径2.9米，由两级火箭组成。一级火箭由俄罗斯赫鲁尼切夫国家航天中心制造，能产生170吨推力；二级火箭由韩国研制，推力7吨。 REUTERS/Korea Aerosmore
“罗老”号项目始于2002年，按计划今年初终结。目前，“罗老”号整个工程耗资超过5200亿韩元(约合30亿元人民币) REUTERS/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout
2009年8月25日，韩国首次发射“罗老”号，火箭点火成功，但整流罩分离异常，没能把卫星送入轨道。 REUTERS/Korea Pool
2010年6月10日，“罗老”号再次发射，升空两分多钟后与地面失去联系，随后爆炸坠毁。 REUTERS/Korea Pool
2012年10月26日，“罗老”号第三次尝试发射，但因一级火箭与发射台之间连接器上一个密封阀破裂，推迟发射。。 REUTERS/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout
2012年11月29日，“罗老”号进行第三次发射，在发射前16分钟因二级火箭出现异常而被迫中断。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
下一个
24小时时事新闻(1月31日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
直击硬汉挑战赛 Tough Guy challenge
(Reuters) - 一年一度的硬汉挑战赛在英国小镇普尔顿举行，比赛内容包括越野赛跑、穿越水潭、火堆和隧道等。硬汉挑战赛被认为是世界上最艰苦的竞赛，通常只有三分之二的人能完成整个赛程抵达终点。
中国遭遇十面“霾”伏 Smoggy skies of China
(Reuters) - 中国部分城市近日受大范围雾霾天气影响,空气质量明显下降。而北京、上海等大城市的空气质量更不容乐观，PM2.5值居高不下。
路透1月照片精选(上) Pictures of Jan 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.