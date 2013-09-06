智能手表大比拼 Smart Watch
2013年9月4日，在2013年德国柏林国际消费类电子展上，三星推出首款Galaxy Gear智能手表。在当前智能手机市场趋于饱和的状态下，为抢滩市值高达500亿美元的智能手表市场发起攻击。 REUTERS/Fabrizmore
Galaxy Gear智能手表将于9月25日在149个国家及地区同时上市，售价为299美元。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Galaxy Gear智能表将作为其Galaxy智能手机的附件产品，配有小型萤幕，提供拍照、免持电话和即时讯息等基本功能。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
三星智能手表配备190万像素的摄像头，可用于拍摄照片和视频。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
几乎同时，另一大IT巨头高通在美国圣地亚哥总部推出其新款彩色显示器智能手表“Toq”，计划在今年第四季度推出。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
“Toq”智能表可播放音乐和处理电话和讯息，这将是首款配备触控“Mirasol”彩色屏幕的智能手表，在明亮的阳光下也能轻松浏览屏幕。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
外界将Toq看成是为展现Mirasol屏幕的“参考”设计或装置，以期当各类穿戴设备上路时，该显示技术将可被广泛地采用。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
9月5日，索尼在2013年德国柏林国际消费类电子展上推出第二代蓝牙智能手表产品SmartWatch 2。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
SmartWatch 2在机身设计上采用耐用的铝制材料，且同时具备IP57级的防水防尘功能。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
较上一代产品，SmartWatch 2在屏幕尺寸上增加到1.6英寸，且屏幕也特别加入抗眩光处理，在阳光直射的环境下可用性大大提升。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
搭配不锈钢表带的SmartWatch 2售价为199欧元，硅胶表带为179欧元。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
加上今年推出开发版谷歌眼镜，2013年可称为 “智能穿戴设备”年。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
此前，在可穿戴技术领域也不断有新品推出。2012年1月，Nike公司推出Nike+Fuelband运动伴侣智能手环，售价149美元。这款手环可以显示和监测你每日运动的卡路里数，走路的步数，行走距离(估算值)和Nike自家more
2012年5月，一家丹麦和德国的合作机构推出名为进球裁判(Goalref)的应用技术，通过将芯片植入足球内，在磁场的作用下判断足球的运行轨迹和位置。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2003年11月12日，日本手机运营商NTT DoCoMo研究人员展示“指尖细语”(Finger Whisper)原型机，手机腕带背面可以将接收到语音讯号转换成震波，再透过骨头的传导，传达至指尖。是可以传播视觉、触觉、嗅more
