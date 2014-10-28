京津冀雾霾重来 APAC SOMG
2014年10月27日，中国环境保护部发布公告显示，中国环境监测总站预测，10月29日至31日期间，京津冀中南部区域可能出现连续空气污染过程，影响地区包括北京、天津、石家庄、保定和邢台等城市，局部地区可能出现严重污染。(more
中国当局正在采取措施保障亚太经合组织(APEC)会议期间的空气质量，上述预测意味着在APEC会议前，京津冀中南部区域将面临“严重污染”天气。(摄于10月24日，天安门广场。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
为了保障APEC会议期间的空气质量，北京及周边地区将采取自2008年夏季奥运会以来最严格的污染控制措施。(10月24日，仪仗队在天安门广场准备参加欢迎仪式。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
近期北京地区频受雾霾侵袭，据统计，10月上旬雾日已经追平30余年历史记录。(摄于10月24日，一名戴口罩的女子行走在北京街头。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月25日深夜至26日凌晨，北京地区雾霾迫使60余架次航班无法按计划降落首都机场。(10月24日，一名男子驻足央视大楼下。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月24日，北京街头，一位母亲为孩子戴上口罩。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月24日，北京街头，一个戴口罩的男孩。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月20日，北京，游客在雾霾天等待进入天安门广场参观。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月19日，北京，士兵在国家体育场外广场站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月11日，雾霾下的北京四环路。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月11日，北京，一名男子头戴防毒口罩等待公交车。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月9日，北京，“消失”的央视大楼。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
