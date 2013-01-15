北京“雾都” Smog over Beijing
北京近日持续出现雾霾天气，北京市环保局环保监测中心表示北京空气质量已连续数日污染级别维持在重度和严重污染的水平。(摄于1月14日，北京中央电视台大楼) REUTERS/Jason Lee
本周末，北京PM2.5指数达到755，远远超过危险水平。数值为300就意味着对人体有害，世界卫生组织(WHO)建议该指数不超过20为正常水平。(摄于1月12日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
为应对污染，北京市首次启动了空气重污染日应急方案，规定污染企业减排30%以上，公务车停驶30%。(摄于1月12日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
北京市环保局环保监测中心主任张大伟表示主要有三方面导致此次严重污染，一是污染物排放量大；二是扩散条件不利；三是区域污染和本地污染贡献叠加。(摄于1月14日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
面对连日来多地出现的雾霾天气，中国媒体呼吁政府采取紧急措施治理空气污染，甚至还有媒体呼吁政府重新思考中国发展的思路。(摄于1月14日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月12日，雾霾天气中的人行桥。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月13日，一名男子在结冰的运河里钓鱼。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
1月13日，一名男子在故宫附近吸烟。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月13日，一名男子戴着口罩。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
1月14日，雾霾天气中的故宫。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
