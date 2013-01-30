中国遭遇十面“霾”伏 Smoggy skies of China
中国部分城市近日受大范围雾霾天气影响,空气质量明显下降。(2013年1月29日，北京立交桥上行进的车流。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
而北京、上海等大城市的空气质量更不容乐观，PM2.5值居高不下。(1月24日，上海市中心。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
过去约两周以来，北京的空气质量大多处于“中度污染”和“重度污染”水平。(1月28日，北京首都国际机场受雾霾天气影响能见度低下，部分航班延误取消。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
北京市政府临时关闭103家重点排污企业，停驶30%的公务用车，以应对严重的空气污染。(1月29日，北京街头，戴口罩出行的人们。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
空气污染历来是公众最为关注的环保问题之一。在中国500个大中城市，只有不到1%达到世卫组织制定的空气质量标准，全球污染最严重的10个城市有7个在中国。(2008年12月11日，江西鹰潭) REUTERS/Stringer
2013年1月17日，天津，烟囱排放浓烟。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2009年8月28日，山西长治，一名工人沿铁轨前行。 REUTERS/Stringer
2004年11月17日，广州城区被雾霾隆重。B REUTERS/Kin Cheung
2009年9月15日，湖北襄樊，烟囱排放燃煤浓烟。 REUTERS/Stringer
2007年5月12日，湖北襄樊，浓烟滚滚。 REUTERS/Stringer
2000年3月29日，香港街头，行人遮挡口鼻。 REUTERS/Staff
2009年9月5日，上海。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2007年7月26日，南京街头，一名女子“全副武装”出行。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
2009年11月17日，山西长治。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年6月5日，北京，一名清洁工戴口罩工作。 REUTERS/David Gray
2009年12月2日，山西太原。 REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
路透1月照片精选(上) Pictures of Jan 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
24小时时事新闻(1月30日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透1月照片精选(下) Pictures of Jan 2013(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
去年全年访港旅客按年增16% Visitors in Hong Kong
(Reuters) -- 香港旅游发展局公布，2012年全年访港旅客按年上升16%，至4,861.5万人次；其中内地旅客增幅达24.2%，占整体旅客约72%，而长途、台湾及新兴市场旅客则分别录得1.4-6%的跌幅。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.