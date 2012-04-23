别样越南风情 Vietnam
2010年5月14日，越南河内，女学生行走在树叶落地的道路上。越南首都河内风光绮丽，富有亚热带城市的特色，具有众多名胜古迹。由于树木终年常青、鲜花四季盛开、市区内外湖泊星罗棋布，河内又有“百花春城”的美称。 REUTERmore
2011年3月27日，人们坐在Halais湖边聆听鸟鸣。 REUTERS/Kham
2011年12月1日，河内美丽夜色。 REUTERS/Kham
2010年4月7日，一名女士兵为东盟峰会的代表们指引方向。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2010年12月16日，一名男子推着一个音乐器具行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Kham
2010年10月27日，搬运工们在工作结束时休息。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2010年12月8日，球迷们在街道上挥舞旗帜，庆祝越南队在东南亚足球锦标赛预选赛上打败新加坡队。 REUTERS/Kham
2009年9月21日，暴风雨来临前，乌云笼罩城市上空。 REUTERS/Kham
2007年8月30日，舞蹈学校学生们在芭蕾课上跳舞。 REUTERS/Kham
2011年5月23日，西北部沙巴，一个男孩驱赶水牛行走。沙巴位于越南北部山区，坐落于山顶上，海拔达1,600米，有很多高山人居住，以浓郁的少数民族风情和秀丽的梯田著称，是个非常受欢迎的旅游地。 REUTERS/Carlomore
2007年8月25日，河内附近小村Mai Linh，一名农民在日河上乘着竹筏搬运蔬菜。 REUTERS/Kham
Du, 80, an ethnic Hmong woman, sits inside a house near Sapa town in the northern Lao Cai province, 350 km (21more
A worker carries sacks of rice at a warehouse owned by Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog in Makassar more
A farmer carries grass to feed water buffaloes in Sapa, northwest Vietnam, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barriamore
A carpenter stops working as a train goes by in downtown Hanoi December 27, 2011. The Kham Thien railway hamlemore
A worker digs a grave during a reburial ritual at Van Dien cemetery in Hanoi December 19, 2011. The ritual is more
Newborn babies lie on trolleys at the Central Obstetrics Hospital in Hanoi October 27, 2011. The United Nationmore
General view of Muong Thanh valley is seen Dien Bien Phu city May 26, 2011. Seven people were detained after amore
Nguyen Nga Tap, an 88-year-old leprosy-affected man, plays with his cats in the isolated village of Van Mon somore
Commuters are seen on a street in Hanoi October 27, 2011. The United Nation projects the world's population wimore
Vu Cong Doanh, a 72-year-old Vietnamese man, exercises on the Long Bien bridge in Hanoi October 25, 2010. Vu Cmore
A police stands guard next to a decoration with the communist logo at the National Convention Center, the venumore
A farmer stands near a rice field in Sapa, northwest Vietnam, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (VIETNAM - Tmore
Dogs wait to be slaughtered in a cage for sale as food in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi December 16, 2011. more
Garbage float on Dong Da lake in Hanoi August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)
The sunken boat Truong Hai 06 is seen in Halong Bay, 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Hanoi, February 17, 2011.more
An ethnic Hmong woman carries her son as she walks along a river near Sapa town in northern Lao Cai province, more
A student looks through a microscope at a laboratory of a college in Hanoi May 7, 2009. The higher education smore
Members of the honour guard from the Navy march before a welcoming ceremony for visiting Kazakh President Nursmore
An employee pastes gold leaves onto a client's face at the Viet My beauty salon in Hanoi February 13, 2012. Demore
