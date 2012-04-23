版本:
别样越南风情 Vietnam

2010年5月14日，越南河内，女学生行走在树叶落地的道路上。越南首都河内风光绮丽，富有亚热带城市的特色，具有众多名胜古迹。由于树木终年常青、鲜花四季盛开、市区内外湖泊星罗棋布，河内又有“百花春城”的美称。 REUTERS/Kham

2011年3月27日，人们坐在Halais湖边聆听鸟鸣。 REUTERS/Kham

2011年12月1日，河内美丽夜色。 REUTERS/Kham

2010年4月7日，一名女士兵为东盟峰会的代表们指引方向。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2010年12月16日，一名男子推着一个音乐器具行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Kham

2010年10月27日，搬运工们在工作结束时休息。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2010年12月8日，球迷们在街道上挥舞旗帜，庆祝越南队在东南亚足球锦标赛预选赛上打败新加坡队。 REUTERS/Kham

2009年9月21日，暴风雨来临前，乌云笼罩城市上空。 REUTERS/Kham

2007年8月30日，舞蹈学校学生们在芭蕾课上跳舞。 REUTERS/Kham

2011年5月23日，西北部沙巴，一个男孩驱赶水牛行走。沙巴位于越南北部山区，坐落于山顶上，海拔达1,600米，有很多高山人居住，以浓郁的少数民族风情和秀丽的梯田著称，是个非常受欢迎的旅游地。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2007年8月25日，河内附近小村Mai Linh，一名农民在日河上乘着竹筏搬运蔬菜。 REUTERS/Kham

Du, 80, an ethnic Hmong woman, sits inside a house near Sapa town in the northern Lao Cai province, 350 km (217 miles) from Hanoi May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (VIETNAM - Tags: SOCIETY IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A worker carries sacks of rice at a warehouse owned by Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 15, 2012. Indonesia should decide on how much rice it will import by June, as that is when the government will have a clear idea about the size of the domestic crop, the head of Bulog said on Thursday. Last year, Southeast Asia's largest economy imported 1.9 million tonnes of rice from Thailand, Vietnam and India, to ensure it had plentiful stocks of the staple food, and to avoid stoking food inflation. To match Interview INDONESIA-RICE/BULOG REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad (INDONESIA - Tags: AGRICULTURE FOOD BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A farmer carries grass to feed water buffaloes in Sapa, northwest Vietnam, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (VIETNAM - Tags: AGRICULTURE SOCIETY)

A carpenter stops working as a train goes by in downtown Hanoi December 27, 2011. The Kham Thien railway hamlet, a 200-meter (656-ft) stretch of residences along the railway track in center Hanoi, is one of most dangerous traffic problems in the country. Despite the many accidents and deaths every year and warnings from authorities, people continue to live and make their livelihoods near the track. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT)

A worker digs a grave during a reburial ritual at Van Dien cemetery in Hanoi December 19, 2011. The ritual is held just before dawn, three years after death and relatives dig up the grave of their dead, clean their bones, and take them to a new burial site. It is believed that this would bring luck to the family. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: SOCIETY)

Newborn babies lie on trolleys at the Central Obstetrics Hospital in Hanoi October 27, 2011. The United Nation projects the world's population will reach 7 billion on October 31. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: SOCIETY HEALTH)

General view of Muong Thanh valley is seen Dien Bien Phu city May 26, 2011. Seven people were detained after a rare mass gathering of ethnic Hmongs in the northwestern border region where some had supported the idea of establishing an independent kingdom, Vice Chairwoman of Dien Bien province Giang Thi Hoa told foreign media on Thursday at her office in Dien Bien Phu city. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: POLITICS)

Nguyen Nga Tap, an 88-year-old leprosy-affected man, plays with his cats in the isolated village of Van Mon south of Hanoi October 24, 2010. More than 600 lepers and recovered lepers live their lives with the government's support in the isolated village founded by French Catholic priests 110 years ago. Leprosy, or Hansen's disease, is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (VIETNAM - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Commuters are seen on a street in Hanoi October 27, 2011. The United Nation projects the world's population will reach 7 billion on October 31. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY)

Vu Cong Doanh, a 72-year-old Vietnamese man, exercises on the Long Bien bridge in Hanoi October 25, 2010. Vu Cong exercises twice a day on the bridge that for him represents the steel dragon giving strength and power. Long Bien bridge was built in 1903 with the architectural concept of the famous French architect Gustave Eiffel across the Red River to connect two parts of Hanoi. Bombed repeatedly during the Vietnam War because of it strategic value, the bridge was repeatedly repaired and now trains, mopeds, bicycles and pedestrian can use it to cross the river. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (VIETNAM - Tags: SOCIETY)

A police stands guard next to a decoration with the communist logo at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 11th Party Congress, in Hanoi January 12, 2011. Vietnam's ruling communists opened an eight-day party congress on Wednesday with a candid admission the fast-growing economy had become unstable, as delegates began the process of reshuffling leaders and charting new policies. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: POLITICS)

A farmer stands near a rice field in Sapa, northwest Vietnam, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (VIETNAM - Tags: AGRICULTURE SOCIETY)

Dogs wait to be slaughtered in a cage for sale as food in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi December 16, 2011. While animal rights activists have condemned eating dog meat as cruel treatment of the animals, it is still an accepted popular delicacy for some Vietnamese, as well in some other Asian countries. Duong Noi is well-known as a dog-meat village, where hundreds of dogs are killed each day for sale as popular traditional food. Dog-eating as a custom is rooted in Vietnam and was developed as a result of poverty. One kilogram of dog meat costs about 130,000 dongs ($6.2). REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY FOOD)

Garbage float on Dong Da lake in Hanoi August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)

The sunken boat Truong Hai 06 is seen in Halong Bay, 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Hanoi, February 17, 2011. Twelve people including 10 foreigners drowned on Thursday when their tour boat sank in Vietnam's scenic Halong Bay in one of the country's worst accidents involving tourists. REUTERS/Stringer (VIETNAM - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT MARITIME IMAGES OF THE DAY)

An ethnic Hmong woman carries her son as she walks along a river near Sapa town in northern Lao Cai province, 350 km (217 miles) from Hanoi May 24, 2011. Picture taken May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (VIETNAM - Tags: SOCIETY)

A student looks through a microscope at a laboratory of a college in Hanoi May 7, 2009. The higher education system remains a throwback to Vietnam's pre-reform days when the economy was small and centralised, ill equipped for the country's new realities. Picture taken May 7, 2009. To match feature VIETNAM-EDUCATION/ REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM EDUCATION)

Members of the honour guard from the Navy march before a welcoming ceremony for visiting Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, October 31, 2011. Nazarbayev is in Hanoi for a three-day visit from October 30 to November 1. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

An employee pastes gold leaves onto a client's face at the Viet My beauty salon in Hanoi February 13, 2012. Despite tough economic conditions, including soaring inflation, people in Vietnam seem to be spending heavily as usual on special occasions like Valentine's Day. Viet My is one of a small number of salons in Vietnam that provides 24k gold leaf face mask therapy, said to help make skin whiter. A single facial costs 1.8 million Vietnam dong ($86.41). REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: SOCIETY)

