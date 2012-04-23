别样越南风情 Vietnam

A worker carries sacks of rice at a warehouse owned by Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 15, 2012. Indonesia should decide on how much rice it will import by June, as that is when the government will have a clear idea about the size of the domestic crop, the head of Bulog said on Thursday. Last year, Southeast Asia's largest economy imported 1.9 million tonnes of rice from Thailand, Vietnam and India, to ensure it had plentiful stocks of the staple food, and to avoid stoking food inflation. To match Interview INDONESIA-RICE/BULOG REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad (INDONESIA - Tags: AGRICULTURE FOOD BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close