实拍美国纽约州暴雪后景象 Snow in NY
续数日极端天气造成的湖泊效应致使美国纽约西部部分地区降雪厚度超过2米，随着天气变暖，积雪开始融化。(11月24日，纽约Alden，一栋房屋因暴风雪而坍塌。) REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月24日，Lancaster，一条奔腾的溪流。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月24日，West Seneca，一辆公共汽车在淹没的街道上行驶。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月24日，West Seneca，一条汽车行驶在洪水淹没的道路上。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月23日，Williamsville，监狱囚犯帮助堆积沙袋预防积雪融化可能造成的洪水。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月23日，Cheektowaga，一辆汽车内填满积雪。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月22日，Cowlesville，一名男子从房屋顶部进行后空翻。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月22日，Cowlesville，一名男子行走在积雪中。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月22日，消防员驾驶全地形车参与救助行动。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月22日，水牛城，一名男子骑着滑板车。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
11月21日，水牛城，积雪覆盖着大地。 REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
11月21日，积雪覆盖着小镇Cheektowaga。 REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
11月20日，水牛城，一名居民铲除房屋上的积雪。 REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
11月20日，工作人员铲除体育场内的积雪。REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kevin Hoffman
11月18日，水牛城，暴风雪来临。 REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
