索契冬奥会隆重开幕 Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics
2014年2月7日，俄罗斯索契冬季奥运会隆重开幕，俄罗斯总统普京、中国国家主席习近平及其他大约40个国家和地区的领导人出席了开幕式。 REUTERS/David Gray
有4万观众在现场领略了精彩缤纷的演出。REUTERS/David Gray
在开幕式上出现了一个令人尴尬的技术失误，在雪绒花“绽放”成奥运会五环的环节中，其中一朵竟未开放。 REUTERS/David Gray
体育场上空绽放出五朵巨大的雪绒花，它们的形状渐渐开始发生变化，演变成奥运五环。然而最后一个环却没有成功绽开，它依然保持着雪绒花的形状。REUTERS/Phil Noble
索契冬奥会吉祥物兔子、北极熊和雪豹来到会场中央。 REUTERS/David Gray
奥林匹克体育馆上空燃放烟花。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
唯美的表演现场。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
精彩绝伦。REUTERS/David Gray
REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
REUTERS/Phil Noble
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
REUTERS/Jim Young
REUTERS/David Gray
REUTERS/Phil Noble
REUTERS/David Gray
REUTERS/Mark Blinch
REUTERS/Mark Blinch
芭蕾舞。REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
芭蕾舞明星斯沃特拉娜·查卡诺娃(Svetlana Zakharova)在现场表演。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
精彩舞蹈。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
网球选手莎拉波娃担任入场仪式的第一棒火炬手，将圣火火炬从场外传递到主会场内。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
俄罗斯杰出的花样滑冰运动员罗德尼娜(Irina Rodnina)，以及著名冰球巨星特列基亚科(Vladislav Tretiak)(右)共同点燃火炬。 REUTERS/Pool
火炬被点燃。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
中国国家主席习近平挥手致意。REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
国际奥委会主席巴赫与俄罗斯总统普京观看开幕式。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
运动员入场的宏观场面。 REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
俄罗斯代表团入场。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
佟健是中国代表团旗手。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国代表团。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
本周中国区精选(1月31日-2月7日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦1月31日至2月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
习近平出席索契冬奥 Xi Jinping in Sochi
(Reuters) -中国国家主席习近平6日抵达索契，与俄罗斯总统普京会面，并将出席索契冬奥会开幕式，这是中国领导人首次出席国际大型体育赛事。
欢天喜地迎马年 Lunar New Year
(Reuters) - 为迎接农历马年的到来，全球华人以传统方式庆祝春节，表达对新年的美好展望。
第56届格莱美群星璀璨 Grammys 2014
(Reuters) - 第56届格莱美颁奖典礼在洛杉矶举行，法国老牌电音组合“蠢朋克”斩获五项大奖，横扫本届格莱美。郎朗与知名重金属乐队Metallica合作经典曲目《One》，震撼全场。
