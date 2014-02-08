版本:
索契冬奥会隆重开幕 Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics

2014年2月7日，俄罗斯索契冬季奥运会隆重开幕，俄罗斯总统普京、中国国家主席习近平及其他大约40个国家和地区的领导人出席了开幕式。 REUTERS/David Gray

有4万观众在现场领略了精彩缤纷的演出。REUTERS/David Gray

在开幕式上出现了一个令人尴尬的技术失误，在雪绒花“绽放”成奥运会五环的环节中，其中一朵竟未开放。 REUTERS/David Gray

体育场上空绽放出五朵巨大的雪绒花，它们的形状渐渐开始发生变化，演变成奥运五环。然而最后一个环却没有成功绽开，它依然保持着雪绒花的形状。REUTERS/Phil Noble

索契冬奥会吉祥物兔子、北极熊和雪豹来到会场中央。 REUTERS/David Gray

奥林匹克体育馆上空燃放烟花。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

唯美的表演现场。REUTERS/Mark Blinch

精彩绝伦。REUTERS/David Gray

REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

REUTERS/Phil Noble

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

REUTERS/Jim Young

REUTERS/David Gray

REUTERS/Phil Noble

REUTERS/David Gray

REUTERS/Mark Blinch

REUTERS/Mark Blinch

芭蕾舞。REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

芭蕾舞明星斯沃特拉娜·查卡诺娃(Svetlana Zakharova)在现场表演。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

精彩舞蹈。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

网球选手莎拉波娃担任入场仪式的第一棒火炬手，将圣火火炬从场外传递到主会场内。REUTERS/Brian Snyder

俄罗斯杰出的花样滑冰运动员罗德尼娜(Irina Rodnina)，以及著名冰球巨星特列基亚科(Vladislav Tretiak)(右)共同点燃火炬。 REUTERS/Pool

火炬被点燃。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

中国国家主席习近平挥手致意。REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

国际奥委会主席巴赫与俄罗斯总统普京观看开幕式。 REUTERS/Phil Noble

运动员入场的宏观场面。 REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

俄罗斯代表团入场。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

佟健是中国代表团旗手。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

美国代表团。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

