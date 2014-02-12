版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 14:05 BJT

冬奥会战袍时尚秀 Sochi style

俄罗斯索契冬奥会正在如火如荼的举行，除了精彩的运动比赛之外，运动员的搞怪装束也引人注目。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

俄罗斯索契冬奥会正在如火如荼的举行，除了精彩的运动比赛之外，运动员的搞怪装束也引人注目。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
俄罗斯索契冬奥会正在如火如荼的举行，除了精彩的运动比赛之外，运动员的搞怪装束也引人注目。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
1 / 16
枫叶手套。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

枫叶手套。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
枫叶手套。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
2 / 16
回眸一笑。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

回眸一笑。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
回眸一笑。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
3 / 16
自由女神头盔。 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

自由女神头盔。 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
自由女神头盔。 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
4 / 16
亮眼服装。REUTERS/Mark Blinch

亮眼服装。REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
亮眼服装。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
5 / 16
酷感十足。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

酷感十足。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
酷感十足。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
6 / 16
冷艳女神。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

冷艳女神。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
冷艳女神。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
7 / 16
海盗来了。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

海盗来了。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
海盗来了。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
8 / 16
鹰人现身。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

鹰人现身。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
鹰人现身。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
9 / 16
犀利眼神。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

犀利眼神。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
犀利眼神。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
10 / 16
俄罗斯娃娃。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

俄罗斯娃娃。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
俄罗斯娃娃。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
11 / 16
睡美人。REUTERS/Murad Sezer

睡美人。REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
睡美人。REUTERS/Murad Sezer
12 / 16
黑衣人。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

黑衣人。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
黑衣人。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
13 / 16
千钧一发。REUTERS/Murad Sezer

千钧一发。REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
千钧一发。REUTERS/Murad Sezer
14 / 16
未来人类。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

未来人类。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
未来人类。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
15 / 16
随时出动。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

随时出动。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
随时出动。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
16 / 16
