多国天空上演日环食 solar eclipse

近日，天宇上演日环食天象，环食带将经过广西、广东、港澳、江西、福建以及浙江南部少部分地区，台湾北部一角，然后，横跨北太平洋，在美国西南部结束。(摄于5月21日，日本东京) REUTERS/Issei Kato

日环食是日食的一种，由于月球在太阳和地球之间，但是距离地球较远，在月球运行至太阳与地球之间并在一条直线上时发生。这时对地球上的部分地区来说，月球位于太阳正前方，来自太阳的部分或全部光线被挡住，因此看起来好像是太阳的一部分或全部消失了。(摄于5月20日，美国犹他州卡纳拉维尔镇) REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

日环食是日食的一种，由于月球在太阳和地球之间，但是距离地球较远，在月球运行至太阳与地球之间并在一条直线上时发生。这时对地球上的部分地区来说，月球位于太阳正前方，来自太阳的部分或全部光线被挡住，因此看起来好像是太阳的一部分或全部消失了。(摄于5月20日，美国犹他州卡纳拉维尔镇) REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
当地时间5月21日清晨，日本多地在时隔25年后重新观测到“金环日食”的罕见天象。这是日本1987年来首次出现日环食，包括日本三大都市圈在内，其所能观测到的范围之大也是932年来的第一次。(摄于日本东京) REUTERS/Toru Hanai

当地时间5月21日清晨，日本多地在时隔25年后重新观测到“金环日食”的罕见天象。这是日本1987年来首次出现日环食，包括日本三大都市圈在内，其所能观测到的范围之大也是932年来的第一次。(摄于日本东京) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
日本东京上空的日食美景。 REUTERS/Issei Kato

日本东京上空的日食美景。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
REUTERS/Issei Kato

REUTERS/Issei Kato
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
壮美的日环食。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

壮美的日环食。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
日本东京，小学生们戴着眼镜躺在草坪上观看日环食。 REUTERS/Issei Kato

日本东京，小学生们戴着眼镜躺在草坪上观看日环食。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
一个女孩拿着眼镜观看日食。 REUTERS/Issei Kato

一个女孩拿着眼镜观看日食。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
六本木新城，一名女子在楼顶上拍摄日食。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

六本木新城，一名女子在楼顶上拍摄日食。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
5月21日，上海黄浦江畔的日食景观。 REUTERS/Aly Song

5月21日，上海黄浦江畔的日食景观。 REUTERS/Aly Song
上海东方明珠电视塔上空的日食美景。 REUTERS/Aly Song

上海东方明珠电视塔上空的日食美景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
上海黄浦江。 REUTERS/Aly Song

上海黄浦江。 REUTERS/Aly Song
香港上空的日食景观。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

香港上空的日食景观。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
台北市立天文科学教育馆，人们观看日食景观。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

台北市立天文科学教育馆，人们观看日食景观。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
5月20日，美国新墨西哥州阿尔布开克的日食景观。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

5月20日，美国新墨西哥州阿尔布开克的日食景观。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
犹他州卡纳拉维尔镇，日食美景。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

犹他州卡纳拉维尔镇，日食美景。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
犹他州纪念碑谷公园上空。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

犹他州纪念碑谷公园上空。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
亚利桑那州佩森，金色日食美景。 REUTERS/Jeff Robbins

亚利桑那州佩森，金色日食美景。 REUTERS/Jeff Robbins
犹他州纪念碑谷公园，一名摄影师准备摄影器材，以便拍摄日食景观。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

犹他州纪念碑谷公园，一名摄影师准备摄影器材，以便拍摄日食景观。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
犹他州纪念碑谷公园，一名游客观看日食。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

犹他州纪念碑谷公园，一名游客观看日食。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
加州帕萨迪纳，一名男子在维多利亚公园里用望远镜观看日食景观。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

加州帕萨迪纳，一名男子在维多利亚公园里用望远镜观看日食景观。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
