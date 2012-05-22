多国天空上演日环食 solar eclipse
近日，天宇上演日环食天象，环食带将经过广西、广东、港澳、江西、福建以及浙江南部少部分地区，台湾北部一角，然后，横跨北太平洋，在美国西南部结束。(摄于5月21日，日本东京) REUTERS/Issei Kato
日环食是日食的一种，由于月球在太阳和地球之间，但是距离地球较远，在月球运行至太阳与地球之间并在一条直线上时发生。这时对地球上的部分地区来说，月球位于太阳正前方，来自太阳的部分或全部光线被挡住，因此看起来好像是太阳的一部分more
当地时间5月21日清晨，日本多地在时隔25年后重新观测到“金环日食”的罕见天象。这是日本1987年来首次出现日环食，包括日本三大都市圈在内，其所能观测到的范围之大也是932年来的第一次。(摄于日本东京) REUTERS/more
日本东京上空的日食美景。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
REUTERS/Issei Kato
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
壮美的日环食。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
日本东京，小学生们戴着眼镜躺在草坪上观看日环食。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
一个女孩拿着眼镜观看日食。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
六本木新城，一名女子在楼顶上拍摄日食。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
5月21日，上海黄浦江畔的日食景观。 REUTERS/Aly Song
上海东方明珠电视塔上空的日食美景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
上海黄浦江。 REUTERS/Aly Song
香港上空的日食景观。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
台北市立天文科学教育馆，人们观看日食景观。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
5月20日，美国新墨西哥州阿尔布开克的日食景观。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
犹他州卡纳拉维尔镇，日食美景。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
犹他州纪念碑谷公园上空。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
亚利桑那州佩森，金色日食美景。 REUTERS/Jeff Robbins
犹他州纪念碑谷公园，一名摄影师准备摄影器材，以便拍摄日食景观。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
犹他州纪念碑谷公园，一名游客观看日食。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
加州帕萨迪纳，一名男子在维多利亚公园里用望远镜观看日食景观。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Gaga演唱会遭多国抗议 Lady Gaga Protest
(Reuters) - 近期，美国百变天后Lady Gaga在亚洲举行演唱会，遭韩国、菲律宾等多国民众反对。
变性人环球小姐 Transgendered Beauty Queen
(Reuters) -首位获准参赛的变性人选手詹娜·塔拉科娃参加环球小姐大赛的角逐，引起人们的关注。塔拉科娃在19岁时接受了性别再造手术，身材凹凸有致。
24小时时事新闻(5月22日) 24hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
律师称扎克伯格结婚时机有玄机 Mark Zuckerberg Married
(Reuters) -Facebook发言人被授权代表扎克伯格夫妇向外界宣布称，Facebook创始人兼首席执行官扎克伯格于美国当地时间5月20日在位于加利福尼州Palo Alto的自家后院，与恋爱已久的女友普莉希拉·陈(Priscilla...
精选图集
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.