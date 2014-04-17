韩国发生翻船事故 数百人下落不明 South Korean ferry capsizes
2014年4月16日，载有450余人的韩国“岁月”号客轮在全罗南道珍岛郡观梅岛西南方向约3公里海上意外进水，客轮逐渐倾斜，最后完全沉没。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
目前已证实6人遇难，失踪约290人，已有179人获救。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
上午8时55分许，“岁月”号客轮意外进水，船体侧倾下沉。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩国警方在收到求救信号后，立即派出直升机、警备艇等前往出事海域展开救援。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
客轮上主要是首尔郊区安山市檀园高中的师生，他们计划前往济州岛进行修学旅行。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
失踪者的家属已坐船抵达事发海域。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
失踪人员家属等待消息。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
救援人员在夜间展开搜救。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
事发海域的水深约为37米，浪高为0.5米，水温为11.7摄氏度。搜救海域水下能见度仅为20厘米，流速达到每小时8公里，使得搜救工作困难重重。(4月17日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
韩国海警和军队已派出72艘舰艇、18架直升机参与救援。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
韩国海军已派出由82人组成的海难救援队和由114人组成的海军特种作战旅等专业搜救队伍展开全方位搜救工作。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
海警方面表示，初步调查显示这艘客轮在航行途中突然改变航向，导致船载货物移位而发生倾斜沉没。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
获救者被救援人员送往附近珍岛上一座体育场安置。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
一名失踪人员家属难掩悲痛。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
一名失踪人员家属接受急救。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
乌克兰对亲俄武装发动打击 Ukraine Crisis
(Reuters) - 乌克兰在东部地区展开针对亲俄分离主义分子的军事打击，不过除一支空降部队着陆外，这次行动规模有限。
24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
泰国上演“泼水大战” Thailand Songkran Festival
(Reuters) - 泰国于4月13日迎来一年一度的新年泼水节，目前反政府和亲政府示威者均暂停集会，临时“休战”，为这一隆重节日“让路”。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.