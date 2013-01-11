韩国如厕文化公园 South Korea's toilet culture
2012年11月22日，韩国首尔南部水原市有一座厕所文化公园，是世界上唯一一座以厕所为主题的公园。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
该公园用跟厕所有关的一系列展品为游人呈现有趣的厕所文化。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
一对夫妇在一个尿壶附近休息。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
幼儿园小孩观看一个如厕男雕像。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
坐在马桶上的“思想者”。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
古代茅房厕所。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
这座雕像造型好似雕塑大师罗丹的《思想者》。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
幼儿园孩子在“大便”雕塑附近玩耍。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
一名游客打手机时观看男孩如厕雕像。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
一名游客拍摄雕像。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
游客们在厕所博物馆观看展现世界各地厕所的象形图。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
下一个
本周中国区精选(1月4日-11日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦1月4日至11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
全球自由经济体排行榜 Economic Freedom
(Reuters) -美国传统基金会(Heritage Foundation)发表“2013经济自由度指数”报告，香港连续19年成为全球经济最自由的经济体，新加坡居次，但整体评分差距与香港拉近。
24小时时事新闻(1月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
动物“治疗师” Animals Helping Out
(Reuters) - 动物不仅是人类的帮手和同伴，还可以参与辅助治疗，甚至一些经过专业训练开始参与人类疾病的预警和诊断。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.