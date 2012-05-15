西班牙愤怒大游行 Spain Protest
2012年5月12日，至少10万名对经济前景和政府处理国际金融危机的方式感到不满的西班牙人在各地举行示威活动，纪念“愤怒者”抗议运动一周年。(摄于马德里) REUTERS/Paul Hanna
西班牙正陷于严重的经济困境，这使人们担心它可能需要类似于希腊、爱尔兰和葡萄牙的救助计划。其经济正在衰退，失业率接近25%，是欧元区17国中最高的。25岁以下的西班牙人有一半没有工作。(摄于马德里太阳门广场) REUTERmore
人们在马德里太阳门广场举行抗议活动。同时，数万名示威者在傍晚涌入太阳门广场，并准备在这里呆三天。但是当局警告不会允许任何人在此露营，估计将有2,000名防暴警察值勤。 REUTERS/Andrea Comas
表演者在游行活动中娱乐抗议者。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
一名抗议者趴在喷泉内消暑。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
抗议者们高喊口号。 REUTERS/Andrea Comas
一名抗议者戴着来自电影《V字仇杀队》的盖·福克斯(Guy Fawkes)面具。 REUTERS/Andrea Comas
防暴警察与抗议者发生冲突。 REUTERS/Jose Luis Cuesta
防暴警察逮捕一名抗议者。 REUTERS/Jose Luis Cuesta
巴塞罗那，人们在证券交易所附近参加抗议活动。 REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
5月14日，巴塞罗那加泰罗尼亚广场，一名抗议者展示喷有标语的衬衫。 REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
人们用一个棺材举行抗议活动。 REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
一条狗站在抗议标语附近。 REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
下一个
24小时时事新闻(5月15日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中菲黄岩岛对峙事件 Huangyan Island
(Reuters) -菲律宾派遣战舰检查在黄岩岛的中国渔船，引发中国派出四艘海监船赶赴这一海域，由此引发的黄岩岛对峙事件已经持续了一个多月。
本周中国区精选(5月4日-11日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦5月4日-11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
直击美国同性婚礼 Gay marriage in America
(Reuters) -到2004年为止，美国没有州份在法律上认可同性婚姻。但到目前为止，美国已有8个州马萨诸塞州、艾奥瓦州、佛蒙特州、新罕布什尔州、康涅狄格州、纽约州及首都华盛顿(哥伦比亚特区)与马里兰州承认同性婚姻的合法性。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.