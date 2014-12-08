路透年度图片--体育类
2014年2月7日，在索契冬奥会举行开幕式上，奥运五环亮相环节出现“乌龙”， 五朵雪绒花打开四朵，变为“四环”。 REUTERS/David Gray
3月4日，印度孟买，泥地摔跤手在传统摔跤训练馆“Akhaara”训练。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
3月28日，2014年世界花样滑冰锦标赛在日本琦玉举行，德国组合智甘什娜/加兹参加冰舞短节目比赛时出现有趣一幕。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
5月31日，2014中国环塔(国际)拉力赛暨中国越野系列赛(CCR)新疆站，一名骑手穿越沙漠。REUTERS/China Daily
7月25日，2014年英联邦运动会在英国格拉斯哥举行，加拿大选手Patricia Bezzoubenko参加艺术体操个人单项决赛中的带操比赛环节。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
9月20日，第17届亚运会在韩国仁川举行，日本选手参加花样游泳双人技术自选比赛。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
10月11日，刚果金沙萨，球迷爬上记分板观看非洲国家杯足球赛科特迪瓦对阵刚果。REUTERS/Media Coulibaly
10月25日，哥特兰大国家耐力赛在瑞典歌特兰岛举行，摩托车选手参加比赛。REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency
1月24日，俄罗斯卡拉斯拉雅波利亚纳，工作人员在劳拉滑雪中心安装奥运五环标志。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
6月1日，法网公开赛在巴黎举行，塞尔维亚选手德约科维奇在男单比赛中对阵法国选手特松加。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
6月24日，巴西世界杯小组赛D组乌拉圭对阵意大利，乌拉圭球员苏亚雷斯张口咬了意大利球员基耶利尼后倒地，后被国际足联赛4个月。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
9月21日，北京国家网球场，中国网坛“一姐”李娜在退役后的首个新闻发布会上落泪。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
10月17日，加拿大橄榄球联赛在哈密尔顿举行，汉密尔顿虎猫队球员Andy Fantuz进场比赛。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
10月21日，欧冠小组赛拜仁慕尼黑对阵罗马队，拜仁慕尼黑球迷观看比赛时为本队助威。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
11月9日，西班牙足球甲级联赛在塞维利亚举行，塞维利亚队球员在比赛中庆祝队友维托洛·域度奴(右)进球。REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
下一个
路透年终盘点：Instagram热门美图
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑盘点在热门图片社交应用Instagram上最受关注的美图。
香港示威学生考虑停止抗争
香港学联将在下周决定是否呼吁示威者停止抗争。学联常委梁丽帼表示，部分人希望留守到最后一刻，需要尊重他们的意愿，但也要思考占领下去的意义。
本周中国区精选（11月28日-12月4日）
聚焦11月28日至12月4日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
不出国门玩转Hello Kitty
中国首个凯蒂猫家园在浙江安吉落成，将在2015年元旦开园迎客，这也是Hello Kitty日本海外首个室外大型乐园。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.