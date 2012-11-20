年度图片(体育类) Sports Of The Year 2012
2012年8月3日，在伦敦奥运会期间，伦敦塔桥下悬挂的奥运五环与圆月交集。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
1月13日，意大利马东纳-迪坎皮利奥，西班牙一级方程式赛车手费尔南多·阿隆索戴着假发参加法拉利滑雪会。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi )
1月25日，爱尔兰都柏林，意大利队与爱尔兰队球员参加橄榄球六国锦标赛，该赛事是北半球最大的橄榄球比赛。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
4月18日，比利时休伊，选手参加弗莱切瓦隆经典赛(Fleche Wallonne classic)。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
4月15日，2012年F1中国大奖赛在上海国际赛车场举行，起跑线女郎在装备区休息。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月12日，朝鲜平壤，女学员练习跆拳道。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
4月25日，美国波士顿，球迷观看NHL斯坦利杯季后赛东部四分之一决赛波士顿棕熊队对阵华盛顿首都队。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
3月21日，北京，一名什刹海体校学生练习乒乓球。 REUTERS/David Gray
5月13日，美国2012奥运代表队媒体高峰会议在达拉斯举行，击剑选手玛斯亚莱斯亮相。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5月27日，荷兰埃因霍温，瑞士队选手参加欧洲游泳锦标赛。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren
2月7日，日本东京，日本残疾短跑女将中西麻耶(Maya Nakanishi)拍摄全裸写真日历，希望筹得参加伦敦残奥会的经费。这本日历售价为1,200日元，仅在日本发售。 REUTERS/Ochitakao/Handout
6月9日，2012内衣橄榄球全明星赛在澳大利亚悉尼举行，选手激烈争抢。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
7月8日，第99届环法自行车赛在瑞士波朗特吕结束第八赛段争夺，瑞典选手凯西雅科夫(Fredrik Kessiakoff)登上颁奖台。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
7月27日，2012伦敦奥运开幕式在“伦敦碗”隆重举行。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
8月16日，在意大利锡耶纳举行的赛马节上，骑手发生碰撞。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
9月18日，巴西圣保罗，水球运动员在公共游泳馆参加训练。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
9月8日，瑞士阿彭策尔，男孩们参加世界户外拔河锦标赛。来自全世界19个国家和地区的76支队伍参加了这项拔河运动的盛事。 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
9月22日，匈牙利Dunaharaszti，一只狗在狗展期间休息。REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
10月28日，美国旧金山，一名球迷坐在灯柱上庆祝旧金山巨人队在美国职业棒球大联盟总决赛中击败底特律老虎队成功夺得本赛季MLB总冠军，这是该队继2010夺冠后在3年内所夺得的第二个总冠军，也是球队历史上第7个总冠军。 REmore
2月13日，科特迪瓦阿比让，球迷们举着德罗巴(Didier Drogba)画像，迎接科特迪瓦队从非洲国家杯比赛归来。 REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
