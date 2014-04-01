春之声 Spring is blossoming
2014年3月31日，日本东京，樱花烂漫。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月20日，美国旧金山，一名男子拍摄绽放的花朵。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
3月31日，东京，樱花海洋。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月27日，西藏林芝，一位新娘拍摄婚纱照。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
3月31日，东京，樱花季。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月21日，安徽歙县，盛开的油菜花田。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月30日，东京，一名男子经过樱花树。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月31日，东京，一名男子拍摄樱花绽放。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月29日，斯洛文尼亚Studencice，桃花报春来。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
3月20日，东京，漫天樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月19日，西班牙马德里，一对夫妇在杏花林中漫步。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez
3月13日，尼泊尔勒利德布尔，一名女子穿过芥末花田。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
3月30日，东京，樱花物语。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
3月20日，西班牙马拉加，一名游客在樱花树下小憩。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
3月3日，应该利物浦，阳光下的黄水仙。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
