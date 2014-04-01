版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 1日 星期二 15:10 BJT

春之声 Spring is blossoming

2014年3月31日，日本东京，樱花烂漫。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年3月31日，日本东京，樱花烂漫。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
2014年3月31日，日本东京，樱花烂漫。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月20日，美国旧金山，一名男子拍摄绽放的花朵。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

3月20日，美国旧金山，一名男子拍摄绽放的花朵。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月20日，美国旧金山，一名男子拍摄绽放的花朵。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
3月31日，东京，樱花海洋。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

3月31日，东京，樱花海洋。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月31日，东京，樱花海洋。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月27日，西藏林芝，一位新娘拍摄婚纱照。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen

3月27日，西藏林芝，一位新娘拍摄婚纱照。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月27日，西藏林芝，一位新娘拍摄婚纱照。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
3月31日，东京，樱花季。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

3月31日，东京，樱花季。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月31日，东京，樱花季。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月21日，安徽歙县，盛开的油菜花田。 REUTERS/Stringer

3月21日，安徽歙县，盛开的油菜花田。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月21日，安徽歙县，盛开的油菜花田。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月30日，东京，一名男子经过樱花树。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

3月30日，东京，一名男子经过樱花树。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月30日，东京，一名男子经过樱花树。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月31日，东京，一名男子拍摄樱花绽放。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

3月31日，东京，一名男子拍摄樱花绽放。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月31日，东京，一名男子拍摄樱花绽放。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月29日，斯洛文尼亚Studencice，桃花报春来。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

3月29日，斯洛文尼亚Studencice，桃花报春来。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月29日，斯洛文尼亚Studencice，桃花报春来。 REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
3月20日，东京，漫天樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

3月20日，东京，漫天樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月20日，东京，漫天樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月19日，西班牙马德里，一对夫妇在杏花林中漫步。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez

3月19日，西班牙马德里，一对夫妇在杏花林中漫步。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月19日，西班牙马德里，一对夫妇在杏花林中漫步。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez
3月13日，尼泊尔勒利德布尔，一名女子穿过芥末花田。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

3月13日，尼泊尔勒利德布尔，一名女子穿过芥末花田。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月13日，尼泊尔勒利德布尔，一名女子穿过芥末花田。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
3月30日，东京，樱花物语。 REUTERS/Issei Kato

3月30日，东京，樱花物语。 REUTERS/Issei Kato

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月30日，东京，樱花物语。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
3月20日，西班牙马拉加，一名游客在樱花树下小憩。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca

3月20日，西班牙马拉加，一名游客在樱花树下小憩。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月20日，西班牙马拉加，一名游客在樱花树下小憩。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
3月3日，应该利物浦，阳光下的黄水仙。 REUTERS/Phil Noble

3月3日，应该利物浦，阳光下的黄水仙。 REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 4月 1日 星期二
3月3日，应该利物浦，阳光下的黄水仙。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
中美第一夫人时尚PK Frist Lady Fashion

中美第一夫人时尚PK Frist Lady Fashion

中美第一夫人时尚PK Frist Lady Fashion

中美第一夫人时尚PK Frist Lady Fashion

(Reuters) - 美国总统奥巴马的夫人米歇尔近期访华，媒体目光聚焦在中美第一夫人的着装选择上。

24小时时事新闻(4月2日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月2日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

24小时时事新闻(4月1日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月1日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

秀场风云--中国时装周 China Fashion Week

秀场风云--中国时装周 China Fashion Week

(Reuters) - 中国国际时装周2014/15秋冬系列在北京举行，吸引了来自国内外的60家品牌和机构、47位中外设计师、近110位设计师及模特新秀。

