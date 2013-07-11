盘点战时间谍手段 Spy Museum
德国奥博豪森(Oberhausen)有一家间谍博物馆“Top Secret”，展示和披露了间谍在战争时期使用的装备和知名武器。(2013年7月10日，一名游客观看博物馆播放的视频。)REUTERS/Ina Fassbenmore
博物馆的标志牌上写着“小心你的谈话内容，敌人正在监听！” REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
情报人员经常穿的大衣。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
间谍们所使用的各种枪支。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
卡拉什尼科夫冲锋枪(Kalashnikov)。REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
背着相机的鸽子模型。(摄于2013年7月10日) REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
二战时期的德国英格玛密码机(Enigma)。REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
一个酒杯上放着暗藏麦克风的假樱桃。REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
美国中情局特工所使用的微型照相机放置在一本书中。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
一部监听电话。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
监听电话的全貌。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
前东德国家安全部使用的监听设备。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
德国联邦情报局使用的加密设备。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
德国联邦情报局使用的可以发射化学物质的手枪。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
