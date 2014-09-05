三星发布Galaxy Note 4
2014年9月3日，全球最大的手机制造商三星电子在北京、柏林和纽约全球同步首发新版Galaxy Note智能手机。(德国柏林) REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
三星电子移动通信事业部全球销售与营销总裁DJ Lee展示Galaxy Note 4。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
GALAXY Note 4采用5.7英寸屏幕，可呈现2K极清画质，金属材质边框。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
新款Galaxy Note 4配备了旨在吸引游戏玩家的配件、改进的S-Pen智能手写笔及相关软件。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
1600万像素后置摄像头配备光学防抖技术，370万像素的前置摄像头则能提供最高达120°的广角拍摄。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Note 4还拥有急速充电功能和超级省电模式，可以保障用户在紧急情况下电量充足，并配有3个麦克风，在嘈杂环境中可以有效降低声噪。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Note4搭载全新S Pen触控笔，采用了2048级按压感，在手写体验上比之前更舒适。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
S Pen引入了更易用的“浮窗指令”，整合了多项便捷功能，如“智能备忘录”、“截屏编写”、“图像剪辑”、“智能多截图”等。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
GALAXY Note4支持双卡双待功能，并且支持4G网络。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
手机分析师称，尽管囊括了众多功能和很多最新硬件标准，但GALAXY Note 4并没有给人惊艳之感。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
随着市场份额的流失，三星电子第二季度的运营利润下滑至两年低点。 (2013年11月25日，韩国首尔街头的三星广告。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
