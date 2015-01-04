上海民众悼念外滩踩踏事件遇难者
2015年1月3日，上海民众在外滩踩踏事件现场附近点燃蜡烛、献花，悼念遇难者。REUTERS/Aly Song
1月3日，一名女子悼念遇难者。2014年12月31日晚23时35分许，上海外滩陈毅广场发生拥挤踩踏事件，造成36人死亡、49人受伤。REUTERS/Aly Song
1月3日，一名女子在悼念现场焚香悼念。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月3日，一名男子准备敬献鲜花。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月2日，民众在悼念现场鞠躬。REUTERS/Aly Song
1月2日，一名女子点燃蜡烛。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月2日，悼念现场摆放着鲜花。REUTERS/Aly Song
1月2日，一名遇难者的母亲在事发现场痛哭。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月2日，警察在事发现场站岗。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月1日，一名男子在悼念现场点燃蜡烛。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月1日，悼念现场的摆成爱心的蜡烛。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月1日，民众在悼念现场敬献鲜花。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月1日，一名女子手拿鲜花。 REUTERS/Aly Song
