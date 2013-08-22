版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 15:10 BJT

荷兰乔布斯学校 Steve Jobs School

荷兰媒体曾于今年6月报导称，8月会迎来11所以“乔布斯”命名的学校，如今其中的7所已率先开学。“乔布斯学校”完全抛弃了传统的教育方式，只使用iPad进行授课和学习。(摄于8月21日，荷兰Sneek) REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
这些学校以苹果前首席执行官史蒂夫·乔布斯命名，不会为学生提供纸制的教科书和作业本，只使用iPad。REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
按照“乔布斯学校”创始人的计划，每一所学校都将会通过iPad向学生提供虚拟的教学环境。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
而且，学校里的授课也会非常灵活，学生有权决定自己要学习的内容，同时还能够自己安排学习时间，老师只会起到指导作用。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
据了解，开设“乔布斯学校”的计划得到了荷兰议会的广泛支持。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
目前，包括美国、韩国、日本、马来西亚、新加坡、泰国等在内，至少50个国家和地区已经或正在计划推广电子课本。REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
一位老师教孩子如何使用iPad。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
一位老师为学生解答数学问题。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
小学生使用iPad学习。REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
两名学生使用iPad时相互交流。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
一个学生戴着耳机听音乐。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
学生们在放学后玩耍。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
“乔布斯”学校的建筑上贴有学校标志牌。REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
学生在学校门口玩iPad。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
一名学生在校外使用iPad。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
