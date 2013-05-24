瑞典首都连发骚乱 震惊“幸福之国” Stockholm Riots 2013
瑞典首都斯德哥尔摩移民聚居的郊区连续三晚发生骚乱，数百年轻人纵火烧车并袭击警察，震惊了整个国家。(摄于5月23日) REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
尽管瑞典首相赖因费尔特(Fredrik Reinfeldt)已经公开呼吁民众保持冷静，但等到夜幕降临后，骚乱者依旧走上街头打砸抢，商店、学校、手工艺品中心、警察局都受到冲击。REUTERS/Fredrik Sandbermore
斯德哥尔摩的骚乱虽然不像过去两年夏季英国和法国发生的骚乱那么严重，但仍然提醒人们，即便是在受金融危机影响程度不如希腊和西班牙的国家，受紧缩政策影响最严重的群体是穷人，特别是移民。 REUTERS/Fredrik Sandmore
警方本月在Husby郊区击毙一名挥刀乱砍的69岁男子，引发民众指责警方行事残酷，这似乎是斯德哥尔摩骚乱的导火索。 REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
当地媒体《Norra Sidan》的编辑Rouzbeh Djalaie称，骚乱的原因非常简单，为失业、住房形势以及警察的无礼。 REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
汽车遭纵火焚烧。REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
消防员对着焚烧车辆灭火。 REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
瑞典一向以其社会公平和对外来移民难民友好而自豪，长期推行高福利，但自上世纪90年代以来，瑞典政府开始弱化政府角色，结果导致社会不平等现象迅速增加。(摄于5月6日，斯德哥尔摩) REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scmore
瑞典政府一直未能实质性地减少年轻人长期失业问题和贫困问题，在这些方面，移民群体的问题最严重。(摄于1月17日) REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
虽然瑞典遭受金融危机冲击远不如希腊或西班牙严重，但国家的财政紧缩政策对贫困者，尤其是外来移民产生的冲击最大。(摄于5月2日) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
